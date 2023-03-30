|
30.03.2023 11:24:35
EQS-News: Andritz AG: Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Andritz AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
GRAZ, MARCH 30, 2023. ANDRITZ AG, Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz (hereinafter referred to as the company) hereby announces, pursuant to § 119 (9) BörseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) and to § 2 (1) and § 3 (1) Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002 (Austrian Publication Ordinance 2002), that the 116th Annual General Meeting of the company on March 29, 2023 passed the following resolutions:
Pursuant to § 119 (10) BörseG, this announcement takes the place of the publication pursuant to § 65 (1a), sentence 2, AktG.
The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG
30.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)316 6902-0
|Fax:
|+43 (0)316 6902-415
|E-mail:
|welcome@andritz.com
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000730007
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1597063
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1597063 30.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Andritz AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:42
|EQS-News: Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board (EQS Group)
|
12:42
|EQS-News: Änderungen im Vorstand der ANDRITZ AG (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-News: Andritz AG: Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-News: Andritz AG: Veröffentlichung eines Hauptversammlungsbeschlusses (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AGs Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-HV: Hauptversammlung der ANDRITZ AG beschließt Dividende von 2,10 Euro/Aktie (EQS Group)
|
16.03.23
|EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement (EQS Group)