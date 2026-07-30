EQS-News: ANDRITZ continues strong performance in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ANDRITZ continues strong performance in the first half of 2026



30.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Order intake rises to 5.9 billion EUR (+25.2% vs. H1 2025)

Order backlog reaches a new record of 12,602.1 MEUR (+20.5% vs. year-end 2025)

Revenue increases by 5.2%

Profitability increases, comparable EBITA margin improves to 8.6% (H1 2025: 8.3%) GRAZ, JULY 30, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ achieved strong order growth in the first half of 2026. The order intake for the group increased by 25.2% – driven by the outstanding first quarter. Growth continued to be supported by demand for renewable energy, electrification, and resource efficiency.



Revenue grew by 5.2%, while profitability (comparable EBITA margin) improved to 8.6% (H1 2025: 8.3%) and net income increased to 201.0 MEUR (+4.9% vs. H1 2025: 191.6 MEUR). Driven by the strong order intake, the order backlog reached a new record high of 12,602.1 MEUR (+20.5% compared to year-end 2025), providing a solid foundation for revenue development in the coming quarters.



Growth driven by Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, and Metals

The increase in order intake during the first half of 2026 was driven by significant growth in Hydropower – especially in the first quarter – and the continued positive development in Pulp & Paper. Metals also returned to growth, while Environment & Energy remained below the previous year's comparison base.



In Hydropower, order intake increased significantly to 2,445.9 MEUR (+81.8% vs. H1 2025: 1,345.4 MEUR), driven by continued demand for renewable energy and the growing need for grid stability. Orders received included the modernization of the Strandfossen hydropower plant in Norway and five synchronous condensers for Colombia, supporting the reliable integration of variable renewable energy into the power grid. Revenue increased by 12.5% compared to the first half of 2025, driven by the execution of the strong order backlog built up in recent quarters.



Order intake in the Pulp & Paper business area also increased in the first half of 2026, reaching 1,886.3 MEUR (+8.8% vs. H1 2025). The business area continued to benefit from investments in new pulp mills, particularly in China, where paper producers are further integrating pulp production into their operations. Revenue rose by 6.6% compared to the first half of 2025, driven by new plant deliveries and the continued demand in the service business.



In Metals, order intake increased to 910.1 MEUR (+4.3% vs. H1 2025: 872.3 MEUR). While investment activity in the steel industry is improving, investment in the automotive industry remained generally cautious but showed first signs of stabilization. Accordingly, order intake in both the Metals Processing and Metals Forming businesses improved during the second quarter. Significant orders included processing lines in India and China to produce high-strength, value-added steels as well as key equipment for a new integrated stainless-steel plant for Saritas in Türkiye. Revenue increased by 2.0% compared to the first half of 2025, mainly driven by the Metals Processing business.



Order intake in Environment & Energy amounted to 677.4 MEUR (-12.7% vs. H1 2025: 775.6 MEUR). While investment activity in some environmental markets remained subdued, demand in the Feed & Biofuel segment continued to develop positively. Among the orders received by the Separation division was an energy-efficient process line for a bioethanol plant in the United States, reflecting the growing demand for technologies that sustainably improve the production of renewable energy. Revenue declined slightly by 2.0% compared to the first half of 2025.



ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck commented: “We are very happy with our record order intake in the first half of 2026. It is a strong sign of the trust our customers place in ANDRITZ and our obligation to deliver. Thus, we remain focused on disciplined project execution and confirm our guidance for 2026. At the same time, we remain confident in our prospects of long-term profitable growth, supported by rising demand for electricity, renewable energy, the circular economy, and digitalization.“



Outlook confirmed for the full year 2026

ANDRITZ confirms its 2026 guidance: The group expects project activity to remain at the current high level. ANDRITZ still foresees a return to growth and revenues in a range of 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR for 2026. Comparable EBITA margin (excluding non-operating items) is expected to remain at a high level, in the range between 8.7% and 9.1%.



The key financial figures developed as follows during the second quarter and the first half of 2026: Order intake in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 2,321.9 MEUR (-3.0% vs. Q2 2025: 2,394.4 MEUR) and increased to 5,919.7 MEUR in the first half of 2026 (+25.2% vs. H1 2025: 4,726.6 MEUR). The business areas developed differently in the second quarter: Pulp & Paper increased order intake to 880.4 MEUR (+16.0% vs. Q2 2025: 758.7 MEUR), driven by higher demand for both service and capital projects. In Hydropower, order intake decreased to 569.1 MEUR in the second quarter (-26.7% vs. Q2 2025: 776.5 MEUR), compared to a strong prior-year quarter that had included major hydropower modernization and pumped storage projects in India. Metals recorded growth, with order intake rising to 572.9 MEUR (+8.8% vs Q2 2025: 526.7 MEUR), supported by project awards in Asia, Türkiye, and the USA. Order intake in the Environment & Energy business area remained low, amounting to 299.4 MEUR (-10.0% vs Q2 2025: 332.5 MEUR), due to the subdued investment climate across several industries.



in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 2,321.9 MEUR (-3.0% vs. Q2 2025: 2,394.4 MEUR) and increased to 5,919.7 MEUR in the first half of 2026 (+25.2% vs. H1 2025: 4,726.6 MEUR). The business areas developed differently in the second quarter: Pulp & Paper increased order intake to 880.4 MEUR (+16.0% vs. Q2 2025: 758.7 MEUR), driven by higher demand for both service and capital projects. In Hydropower, order intake decreased to 569.1 MEUR in the second quarter (-26.7% vs. Q2 2025: 776.5 MEUR), compared to a strong prior-year quarter that had included major hydropower modernization and pumped storage projects in India. Metals recorded growth, with order intake rising to 572.9 MEUR (+8.8% vs Q2 2025: 526.7 MEUR), supported by project awards in Asia, Türkiye, and the USA. Order intake in the Environment & Energy business area remained low, amounting to 299.4 MEUR (-10.0% vs Q2 2025: 332.5 MEUR), due to the subdued investment climate across several industries. The order backlog as of June 30, 2026 reached the record level of 12,602.1 MEUR, increasing by 20.5% compared to the end of 2025 (10,457.5 MEUR).



as of June 30, 2026 reached the record level of 12,602.1 MEUR, increasing by 20.5% compared to the end of 2025 (10,457.5 MEUR). Revenue growth accelerated to 8.5% in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 2,050.7 MEUR (Q2 2025: 1,890.2 MEUR). In H1 2026, revenue amounted to 3,841.3 MEUR (+5.2% vs. H1 2025: 3,651.5 MEUR) with growth driven by Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, and Metals.



growth accelerated to 8.5% in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 2,050.7 MEUR (Q2 2025: 1,890.2 MEUR). In H1 2026, revenue amounted to 3,841.3 MEUR (+5.2% vs. H1 2025: 3,651.5 MEUR) with growth driven by Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, and Metals. The comparable EBITA in the second quarter of 2026 increased to 182.4 MEUR (+14.9% vs. Q2 2025: 158.7 MEUR). Profitability (comparable EBITA margin) increased significantly to 8.9% (Q2 2025: 8.4%). In the first half of 2026, comparable EBITA increased to 329.7 MEUR (+8.7% vs. H1 2025: 303.2 MEUR). The comparable EBITA margin rose to 8.6% (H1 2025: 8.3%).



in the second quarter of 2026 increased to 182.4 MEUR (+14.9% vs. Q2 2025: 158.7 MEUR). increased significantly to 8.9% (Q2 2025: 8.4%). In the first half of 2026, comparable EBITA increased to 329.7 MEUR (+8.7% vs. H1 2025: 303.2 MEUR). The comparable EBITA margin rose to 8.6% (H1 2025: 8.3%). The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 109.2 MEUR (+6.6% vs. Q2 2025: 102.4 MEUR). In the first half of 2026, it amounted to 201.0 MEUR (+4.9% vs. H1 2025: 191.6 MEUR).

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Unit H1 2026 H1 2025 +/- Q2 2026 Q2 2025 +/- 2025 Revenue MEUR 3,841.3 3,651.5 +5.2% 2,050.7 1,890.2 +8.5% 7,883.1 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 1,470.0 1,378.7 +6.6% 802.5 733.8 +9.4% 2,956.9 - Metals MEUR 809.4 793.8 +2.0% 415.1 382.0 +8.7% 1,694.1 - Hydropower MEUR 872.7 775.5 +12.5% 468.7 402.7 +16.4% 1,729.5 - Environment & Energy MEUR 689.2 703.5 -2.0% 364.3 371.7 -2.0% 1,502.6 Order intake MEUR 5,919.7 4,726.6 +25.2% 2,321.9 2,394.4 -3.0% 8,909.8 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 1,886.3 1,733.3 +8.8% 880.4 758.7 +16.0% 3,348.1 - Metals MEUR 910.1 872.3 +4.3% 572.9 526.7 +8.8% 1,479.4 - Hydropower MEUR 2,445.9 1,345.4 +81.8% 569.1 776.5 -26.7% 2,516.1 - Environment & Energy MEUR 677.4 775.6 -12.7% 299.4 332.5 -10.0% 1,566.2 Order backlog

(as of end of period) MEUR 12,602.1 10,398.3 +21.2% 12,602.1 10,398.3 +21.2% 10,457.5 EBITDA MEUR 404.2 374.3 +8.0% 214.0 189.6 +12.9% 823.4 EBITDA margin % 10.5 10.3 - 10.4 10.0 - 10.4 EBITA MEUR 312.2 288.7 +8.1% 167.7 146.9 +14.2% 648.2 EBITA margin % 8.1 7.9 - 8.2 7.8 - 8.2 Comparable EBITA MEUR 329.7 303.2 +8.7% 182.4 158.7 +14.9% 698.4 Comparable EBITA margin % 8.6 8.3 - 8.9 8.4 - 8.9 Earnings Before Interest

and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 282.1 257.8 +9.4% 153.3 131.1 +16.9% 582.8 Financial result MEUR -13.0 -0.5 n.a. -5.6 6.2 -190.3% 16.5 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 269.1 257.3 +4.6% 147.7 137.3 +7.6% 599.3 Net income

(including non-controlling interests) MEUR 201.0 191.6 +4.9% 109.2 102.4 +6.6% 457.1 Cash flow from

operating activities MEUR 290.8 168.7 +72.4% 201.8 95.5 n.a. 652.7 Capital expenditure MEUR 131.1 98.4 +33.2% 66.6 48.0 +38.8% 269.5 Employees

(as of end of period; without apprentices) - 30,557 30,043 +1.7% 30,557 30,043 +1.7% 30,346 All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages.

MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news on the ANDRITZ web site.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@andritz.com

andritz.com



Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.



ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS

The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at andritz.com.



DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law.

30.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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