EQS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022

ANDRITZ GROUP: Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022



Record order backlog of almost 11 billion euros

Strong increase in revenue

Significant increase in net income GRAZ, NOVEMBER 4, 2022. As in the previous quarters, international technology group ANDRITZ saw very favorable business development in the third quarter of 2022. Order intake amounted to almost 2.7 billion euros, exceeding two billion euros for the fourth quarter in a row. At 10.8 billion euros at the end of September 2022, the order backlog reached a new record level.



Joachim Schönbeck, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG: All four of our business areas offer a wide range of sustainable products and solutions that serve current mega trends such as decarbonization, e-mobility, energy transition, and circular economy. This is reflected in the very pleasing development of our order intake. Despite short-term worries about a recession, we see growing demand for our products and solutions in the medium and long term.



The Groups financial key figures: Order intake in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 2,683.4 MEUR and was thus almost twice as high than the figure for the previous years reference period (Q3 2021: 1,461.0 MEUR). Especially the Pulp & Paper and Metals business areas contributed to this significant increase. Order backlog as of September 30, 2022 amounted to 10,822.2 MEUR, thus reaching a historical record high (+32.5% compared to the end of 2021: 8,165.8 MEUR). Revenue reached 1,890.8 MEUR in the third quarter of 2022 and was thus well above the figure for the previous years reference period (Q3 2021: 1,521.5 MEUR). All four business areas noted significant increases in revenue compared to the previous year. Revenue, at 5,207.8 MEUR, was also significantly higher than the previous years reference figure (+14.5% versus Q1-Q3 2021: 4,548.5 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2022. At 152.6 MEUR, the EBITA in the third quarter of 2022 was considerably higher than the figure for the previous years reference period (Q3 2021: 127.3 MEUR). The EBITA in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 425.8 MEUR (+16.7% compared to Q1-Q3 2021: 365.0 MEUR). Profitability (EBITA margin) at 8.2% was higher compared to the previous years reference period (EBITA margin Q1-Q3 2021: 8.0%). Net income (without non-controlling interests) increased significantly in the third quarter of 2022 to 100.8 MEUR (Q3 2021: 76.2 MEUR). In the first three quarters of 2022, the net income (without non-controlling interests) amounted to 268.0 MEUR (Q1-Q3 2021: 212.9 MEUR) and was thus 25.9% higher than the level of the previous years reference period. OUTLOOK, FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For 2022 as a whole, ANDRITZ therefore confirms the financial guidance published when the results for the first quarter of 2022 were announced and, from todays perspective, expects an increase in revenue as well as in EBITA and net income compared to the previous year.



KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 2021 +/- Q3

2022 Q3

2021 +/- 2021 Revenue MEUR 5,207.8 4,548.5 +14.5% 1,890.8 1,521.5 +24.3% 6,463.0 Pulp & Paper MEUR 2,470.1 2,209.4 +11.8% 889.7 744.8 +19.5% 3,070.6 Metals MEUR 1,133.8 955.3 +18.7% 399.8 317.2 +26.0% 1,366.1 Hydro MEUR 1,044.8 904.1 +15.6% 394.6 294.6 +33.9% 1,345.1 Separation MEUR 559.1 479.7 +16.6% 206.7 164.9 +25.3% 681.2 Order intake MEUR 7,451.0 5,052.8 +47.5% 2,683.4 1,461.0 +83.7% 7,879.7 Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,628.4 2,314.6 +56.8% 1,547.6 602.3 +156.9% 3,774.7 Metals MEUR 1,554.8 1,205.9 +28.9% 564.1 362.3 +55.7% 1,778.8 Hydro MEUR 1,571.0 975.3 +61.1% 356.9 320.8 +11.3% 1,565.2 Separation MEUR 696.8 557.0 +25.1% 214.8 175.6 +22.3% 761.0 Order backlog

as of end of period) MEUR 10,822.2 7,341.9 +47.4% 10,822.2 7,341.9 +47.4% 8,165.8 EBITDA MEUR 557.1 485.5 +14.7% 194.9 166.9 +16.8% 718.3 EBITDA margin % 10.7 10.7 - 10.3 11.0 - 11.1 EBITA MEUR 425.8 365.0 +16.7% 152.6 127.3 +19.9% 546.5 EBITA margin % 8.2 8.0 - 8.1 8.4 - 8.5 Earnings Before Interest

and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 377.7 315.3 +19.8% 136.2 111.2 +22.5% 479.6 Financial result MEUR -20.6 -25.3 +18.6% -2.2 -7.1 +69.0% -40.0 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 357.1 290.0 +23.1% 134.0 104.1 +28.7% 439.6 Net income without

on-controlling interests) MEUR 268.0 212.9 +25.9% 100.8 76.2 +32.3% 325.5 Cash flow

from operating activities MEUR 442.6 183.7 +140.9% 29.4 30.7 -4.2% 529.6 Capital expenditure MEUR 119.9 89.1 +34.6% 39.4 29.0 +35.9% 160.1 Employees as of end of period;

without apprentices) - 27,925 26,789 +4.2% 27,925 26,789 +4.2% 26,804

All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages.

MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



- End -



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.



DISCLAIMER

