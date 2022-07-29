|
29.07.2022 07:30:05
EQS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for Q2 and H1 2022
|
EQS-News: Andritz AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Graz, JULY 29, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ saw very favorable business development in the second quarter of 2022. At just under 2.2 billion euros, order intake was significantly higher than the good previous years reference quarter, the order backlog reached a new record level of just under 9.9 billion euros. Revenue as well as the operating result (EBITA) and profitability (EBITA margin) also increased sharply compared to the previous year.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022: INCREASE IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTED
Economic experts expect a further slowdown in the global economy in the remaining months of 2022 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the energy crisis in Europe and the unchanged tense situation in international supply chains. A slowdown is expected for Europe in particular.
In spite of the difficult overall economic conditions, project and investment activity in the industries served by ANDRITZ remains good. ANDRITZ offers a broad product portfolio of sustainable solutions (renewable energy, recycling, biofuels, etc.) that customers need to achieve their own ESG goals. Increased demand from this sector is counteracting the overall economic slowdown.
For 2022 as a whole, ANDRITZ therefore confirms the financial guidance published when the results for the first quarter of 2022 were announced and, from todays perspective, expects an increase in revenue as well as in EBITA and net income compared to the previous year.
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE
MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.
End
PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
29.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)316 6902-0
|Fax:
|+43 (0)316 6902-415
|E-mail:
|welcome@andritz.com
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000730007
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1408495
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1408495 29.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Andritz AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.22
|Andritz katapultierte Aufträge auf bisherigen Höchststand (APA)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ-GRUPPE: Ergebnisse 2. Quartal / 1. Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for Q2 and H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Andritz-Aktie steigt: Andritz sichert sich Millionen-Auftrag in der Schweiz (APA)
Analysen zu Andritz AGmehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|18.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|15.07.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Andritz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|18.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|15.07.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Andritz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|18.07.22
|Andritz buy
|Baader Bank
|15.07.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Andritz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.22
|Andritz kaufen
|Warburg Research
|03.08.21
|Andritz neutral
|Warburg Research
|05.05.21
|Andritz Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.03.21
|Andritz buy
|Commerzbank AG
|04.03.21
|Andritz Hold
|Warburg Research
|24.02.21
|Andritz Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Andritz AG
|45,54
|7,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.