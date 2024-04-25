EQS-News: ANDRITZ reports stable results for the first quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ANDRITZ reports stable results for the first quarter of 2024



25.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

GRAZ, APRIL 25, 2024. International technology group ANDRITZ saw a satisfactory business development in the first quarter of 2024. The revenue decreased slightly, but profitability remained stable and net income increased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2023. While total order intake declined from the high level of the previous year, orders for green technologies went up.



ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck stated, “Considering the increasingly difficult economic and geopolitical environment, we are satisfied with our business performance in the first quarter. The growth trend in our green products and service business shows that we are on the right track.”



The Group’s revenue reached 1,886 million EUR (MEUR), a decrease of 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The EBITA margin remained at the level of Q1 2023 (8.1%) and net income increased by 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2023.



Order intake reached 1,950 MEUR, down 19% compared to Q1 2023. While order intake in the service business was good, the markets for capital goods were very weak across the industries served.



The key financial figures developed as follows during the reporting period: Order intake amounted to 1,950.3 MEUR and was thus 19.4% below the high level of the previous year’s reference period (Q1 2023: 2,420.2 MEUR), which included several major orders in Pulp & Paper and Metals. The development of order intake varied considerably by business area. While Environment & Energy and Hydropower achieved significant increases in order intake by 30.5% and 15.9%, respectively, compared to Q1 2023, the order intake of Metals (-47.8%) and Pulp & Paper (-33.7%) decreased considerably.



as of March 31, 2024 amounted to 10,002.7 MEUR and has thus increased compared to the end of 2023 (December 31, 2023: 9,872.6 MEUR). With a slight decline of 3.9%, revenue at 1,886.4 MEUR proved resilient (Q1 2023: 1,962.6 MEUR). While Environment & Energy and Metals achieved increases by 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively, compared to Q1 2023, revenue in Hydropower and Pulp & Paper decreased by 15% and 6.2% respectively.



at 1,886.4 MEUR proved resilient (Q1 2023: 1,962.6 MEUR). While Environment & Energy and Metals achieved increases by 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively, compared to Q1 2023, revenue in Hydropower and Pulp & Paper decreased by 15% and 6.2% respectively. The operating result ( EBITA ) reached 152.4 MEUR in the first quarter of 2024 (-3.8% versus Q1 2023: 158.5 MEUR). The Group’s profitability ( EBITA margin ) remained stable at 8.1% (Q1 2023: 8.1%).



( ) reached 152.4 MEUR in the first quarter of 2024 (-3.8% versus Q1 2023: 158.5 MEUR). The Group’s profitability ( ) remained stable at 8.1% (Q1 2023: 8.1%). Net income (including non-controlling interests) increased to 104.1 MEUR (Q1 2023: 102.5 MEUR).



(including non-controlling interests) increased to 104.1 MEUR (Q1 2023: 102.5 MEUR). Operating cashflow increased significantly to 285.3 MEUR compared to Q1 2023 (-31.4) due to improvements in net working capital. Against the backdrop of the global economic environment, ANDRITZ does not expect a quick recovery of the markets and has adjusted its outlook, expecting stable revenue and profitability (EBITA margin) for the 2024 financial year.



KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Unit Q1 2024 Q1 2023 +/- 2023 Revenue MEUR 1,886.4 1,962.6 -3.9% 8,660.0 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 832.3 887.3 -6.2% 3,987.4 - Metals MEUR 439.5 421.8 +4.2% 1,839.6 - Hydropower MEUR 302.3 355.6 -15.0% 1,521.7 - Environment & Energy MEUR 312.3 297.9 +4.8% 1,311.3 Order intake MEUR 1,950.3 2,420.2 -19.4% 8,551.9 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 642.5 968.4 -33.7% 3,036.0 - Metals MEUR 349.1 669.3 -47.8% 1,997.7 - Hydropower MEUR 497.6 429.3 +15.9% 2,020.9 - Environment & Energy MEUR 461.1 353.2 +30.5% 1,497.3 Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 10,002.7 10,407.8 -3.9% 9,872.6 EBITDA MEUR 194.0 200.4 -3.2% 910.2 EBITDA margin % 10.3 10.2 - 10.5 EBITA MEUR 152.4 158.5 -3.8% 741.9 EBITA margin % 8.1 8.1 - 8.6 Comparable EBITA MEUR 153.5 160.3 -4.2% 757.1 Comparable EBITA margin % 8.1 8.2 - 8.7 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 139.9 146.0 -4.2% 685.2 Financial result MEUR -0.2 -8.3 +97.6% 3.0 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 139.7 137.7 +1.5% 688.2 Net income (including non-controlling interests) MEUR 104.1 102.5 +1.6% 504.3 Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 285.3 -31.4 n.a. 375.0 Capital expenditure MEUR 39.7 48.4 -18.0% 226.2 Employees (as of end of period; without apprentices) - 29,933 29,670 +0.9% 29,717 Against the backdrop of the global economic environment, ANDRITZ does not expect a quick recovery of the markets and has adjusted its outlook, expecting stable revenue and profitability (EBITA margin) for the 2024 financial year.

All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@andritz.com

andritz.com



Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.



