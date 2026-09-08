EQS-News: ANDRITZ to modernize the Gabcíkovo hydroelectric power plant in Slovakia

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ANDRITZ to modernize the Gabcíkovo hydroelectric power plant in Slovakia



08.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GRAZ/VIENNA, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ, in partnership with the Slovak engineering firm VUJE, has been awarded by VODOHOSPODÁRSKA VÝSTAVBA a contract to carry out a comprehensive modernization of the Gabcíkovo hydroelectric power plant on the Danube, the largest hydroelectric facility in Slovakia and a central component of the national energy infrastructure, accounting for approximately 10% of Slovakia’s electricity production.



The project involves the comprehensive renewal and modernization of the plant’s electromechanical equipment, which currently has a total capacity of 720 MW, and will make a significant contribution to ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity generation in the long term.



The order value is in the mid three-digit million-euro range. It is included in ANDRITZ's order intake for the third quarter of 2026.



As part of the modernization project, the eight Kaplan turbine-generator units will be gradually refurbished and brought up to the latest technical standards. The goal is to improve the plant’s efficiency and availability and to extend the technical service life of the key operating equipment by at least 30 years.



The scope of supply includes model test, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning, modernization of key turbine and generator components, automation systems, excitation, protection, and control systems, as well as renewal of transformers and auxiliary electrical systems.



The work will be carried out sequentially to maintain availability during the modernization and minimize the impact on ongoing operations.



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PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

The press release and photo are available for download at andritz.com/news. The photo may be published free of charge if the source is stated as indicated in the caption.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT



ANDRITZ GROUP

Niklas Jelinek

Media Relations

niklas.jelinek@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ HYDROPOWER

DI Alexander Schwab

Senior Vice President Market Management & Corporate Communications

alexander.schwab@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.



ANDRITZ HYDROPOWER

ANDRITZ Hydropower is one of the world's leading suppliers of technological energy solutions in the dynamically growing global renewable energy market. With over 185 years of innovation and more than 492 GW of installed capacity worldwide, we combine proven engineering expertise with modern technology to support a reliable supply of renewable energy. We supply customized hydropower solutions “from water-to-wire”, modern grid solutions, and advanced lifecycle and digital services, enabling a stable, resilient, and sustainable energy future for generations to come.