EQS-News: ANDRITZ wins first order in green hydrogen sector

GRAZ, JULY 25, 2023. Koppö Energia of Finland has selected international technology group ANDRITZ to perform the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a large-scale plant to produce green hydrogen. This order is a milestone in ANDRITZs strategy to become one of the worlds leading industrial partners for large-scale green hydrogen production plants.



The plant, with a capacity of 200 MW, will be built in Kristinestad, Finland as part of a Power-to-X project. The customer, Koppö Energia, is a joint venture of Germany-based Prime Capital, a renowned asset manager specializing in alternative energy projects, and CPC Finland, a subsidiary of project developer and green power producer CPC Germania.



The Front-End Engineering Design provided by ANDRITZ will include the complete hydrogen plant, incorporating the alkaline electrolyzer technology of HydrogenPro. Based on the design, the joint venture intends to place the order for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the green hydrogen production plant at the beginning of 2024.



CEO Joachim Schönbeck said: Green hydrogen will play an essential role in the clean energy transition. We are very happy to have received our first order in this sector and confident that based on our long track record of implementing large-scale projects we can contribute to making this project a success.



We conducted a diligent selection process before awarding the FEED agreements for our energy transition project. ANDRITZ convinced us with their comprehensive solution and system integration expertise, said Thomas Zirngibl, Board Member, Koppö Energia Oy.



The hydrogen in Kristinestad will be produced using renewable energy, mainly wind power. Up to 500 MW of wind and 100 MW of photovoltaics power will be developed under the Koppö Energy Cluster to supply the green hydrogen plant with electricity.



Hydrogen produced from renewable sources is considered a virtually carbon-free energy carrier, making it a vital component in combating climate change. The plan for the green hydrogen produced in Kristinestad is to process it into sustainable liquefied synthetic methane (SLSM) for fueling heavy transport in a sustainable way.



In general, green hydrogen and its derivates are expected to replace fossil fuels on a large scale in the future, especially in energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industries such as steel, cement and chemical, as well as transport by ships and trucks.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the companys business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the groups strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,700 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.



PRIME CAPITAL

Prime Capital AG is an independent asset management firm and financial services provider, owned by management and employees. The company specializes in Alternative Investments, in particular in Absolute Return, Infrastructure, including Renewable Energy and Private Debt. Furthermore, the company offers Access Solutions. Prime Capital was founded in 2006, currently employs about 130 people in Frankfurt and Luxembourg and is regulated by BaFin and CSSF. As of March 2023, Prime Capital has approximately EUR 4.2 bn Assets under Management as well as EUR 8.5 bn Assets under Administration.



CPC FINLAND

CPC Finland Oy is the wholly owned subsidiary of the German-based CPC Germania GmbH & Co. KG. CPC Finland has built or is currently building five wind farms with a total capacity of more than 417 MW and has a further development portfolio of more than 800 MW. Founded in 1993, CPC Germania is one of the oldest European wind energy companies and is behind more than 50 constructed projects and a total capacity of more than 950 MW. CPC has been active in Finland since 2011.

