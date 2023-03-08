EQS-News: ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022

|
ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022
GRAZ, MARCH 8, 2023. Technology Group ANDRITZ achieved in 2022 the best figures in its history for order intake, revenue, and operating result (EBITA). ANDRITZ started the new business year with a record order backlog of around ten billion EUR. Together with strict cost and project management and the successful turnaround in the Metals business area with the German Schuler Group, that order backlog will form the basis for further growth and profitability increases in 2023. Subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will benefit from the excellent business development with a significant dividend increase to 2.10 EUR (previous year: 1.65 EUR) per share.
Due to the continued good business development and the high order intake in the past business year, ANDRITZ expects to continue its profitable course of growth in the business year 2023 and anticipates an increase in both revenue and earnings compared to 2022.
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am Mittwoch mit Verlusten in den Handel. Die asiatischen Börsen befinden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus.