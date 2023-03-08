EQS-News: ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022



Order backlog of 10 billion EUR secures continued upward trend

Environmental technology remains growth driver

Significant dividend increase to 2.10 EUR per share GRAZ, MARCH 8, 2023. Technology Group ANDRITZ achieved in 2022 the best figures in its history for order intake, revenue, and operating result (EBITA). ANDRITZ started the new business year with a record order backlog of around ten billion EUR. Together with strict cost and project management and the successful turnaround in the Metals business area with the German Schuler Group, that order backlog will form the basis for further growth and profitability increases in 2023. Subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will benefit from the excellent business development with a significant dividend increase to 2.10 EUR (previous year: 1.65 EUR) per share.



CEO Schönbeck: Growth potential beyond 2023

CEO Dr. Joachim Schönbeck said: Business development in 2022 and also at the beginning of 2023 is extremely positive in view of the difficult general situation. The ANDRITZ team successfully withstood the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, travel restrictions, and supply chain problems. ANDRITZ shows robust capacity for growth and good results. We are confident about our growth potential beyond 2023 because we have innovative technologies and solutions in all business areas that help our customers drive decarbonization, the circular economy and environmentally sound energy generation.



The results of the business year 2022 in detail: The order intake of 9,263.4 MEUR reached a record level and was thus significantly higher than the figure for the previous year (+17.6% compared to 2021: 7,879.7 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase. The order backlog as of the end of 2022 amounted to 9,976.5 MEUR and was thus significantly higher than the value for the previous year (+22.2% compared to 2021: 8,165.8 MEUR). The revenue saw very favorable development during the 2022 business year and reached a new record level of 7,542.9 MEUR (+16.7% compared to 2021: 6,463.0 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase in revenue. The operating result (EBITA) increased slightly more than revenue and reached 648.5 MEUR, also a record level (+18.7% compared to 2021: 546.5 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase in earnings. Profitability (EBITA margin) increased to 8.6% (2021: 8.5%). The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased significantly compared to the previous year, amounting to 402.6 MEUR (+25.1% compared to 2021: 321.7 MEUR). Due to the continued good business development and the high order intake in the past business year, ANDRITZ expects to continue its profitable course of growth in the business year 2023 and anticipates an increase in both revenue and earnings compared to 2022.



Chief Financial Officer Nettesheim: Strong growth in all four business areas

CFO Norbert Nettesheim said: All four ANDRITZ business areas Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation increased their order intake and revenue by significant double-digit percentages. At the same time, EBITA continued to increase in all areas. In the Metals business area, the Schuler Group achieved an impressive turnaround. Our net liquidity grew by 280 MEUR over the year to almost one billion euros even though we significantly increased capital expenditures by 15 percent to a good 184 MEUR in 2022. The current liquidity position gives us room for maneuver in the future.



Ambitious targets for sustainability technologies

ANDRITZ is a technology specialist for building large-scale plants worldwide in many fields including renewable energies, e-mobility, and circular economy. As of 2025, we want to achieve at least half of our business volume with products and solutions that contribute to sustainable operations at customers sites, explained CEO Schönbeck: We already have many technologies to that effect ready today for industrial use around the world, and we are working flat out on other innovative solutions.



ANDRITZ built Germany's first CO 2 capture plant for Rohrdorfer Zement, a company in Upper Bavaria, which will start regular operation in March. Instead of escaping into the air and contributing to global warming, the CO 2 in Rohrdorf is washed out of the flue gas from cement production and can be used as an intermediate product in the chemical industry, for example.



Together with the Sovema Group, acquired in 2022, the ANDRITZ subsidiary Schuler will launch production systems for the planned gigafactories for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells. In this way, the companies can make a significant contribution to the success of electromobility in Europe.



Schönbeck: Further investment in decarbonization and transformation

"ANDRITZ is already supplying essential technologies for the energy transition and decarbonization today. We will continue to make targeted investments in the expansion and further development of our corresponding capacities and competencies," said CEO Schönbeck.



KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit 2022 2021 +/- Q4 2022 Q4 2021 +/- Revenue MEUR 7,542.9 6,463.0 +16.7% 2,335.1 1,914.5 +22.0% Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,591.1 3,070.6 +17.0% 1,121.0 861.2 +30.2% Metals MEUR 1,621.2 1,366.1 +18.7% 487.4 410.8 +18.6% Hydro MEUR 1,539.0 1,345.1 +14.4% 494.2 441.0 +12.1% Separation MEUR 791.6 681.2 +16.2% 232.5 201.5 +15.4% Order intake MEUR 9,263.4 7,879.7 +17.6% 1,812.4 2,826.9 -35.9% Pulp & Paper MEUR 4,378.7 3,774.7 +16.0% 750.3 1,460.1 -48.6% Metals MEUR 2,008.6 1,778.8 +12.9% 453.8 572.9 -20.8% Hydro MEUR 1,956.6 1,565.2 +25.0% 385.6 589.9 -34.6% Separation MEUR 919.5 761.0 +20.8% 222.7 204.0 +9.2% Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 9,976.5 8,165.8 +22.2% 9,976.5 8,165.8 +22.2% EBITDA MEUR 825.5 718.3 +14.9% 268.4 232.8 +15.3% EBITDA margin % 10.9 11.1 - 11.5 12.2 - EBITA MEUR 648.5 546.5 +18.7% 222.7 181.5 +22.7% EBITA margin % 8.6 8.5 - 9.5 9.5 - EBIT MEUR 572.7 479.6 +19.4% 195.0 164.3 +18.7% Financial result MEUR -31.8 -40.0 +20.5% -11.2 -14.6 +23.8% EBT MEUR 540.9 439.6 +23.0% 183.8 149.7 +22.9% Net income (including non-controlling interests) MEUR 402.6 321.7 +25.1% 140.3 111.7 +25.7% Cash flow

from operating activities MEUR 710.8 529.6 +34.2% 268.2 345.9 -22.5% Capital expenditure MEUR 184.4 160.1 +15.2% 64.5 71.0 -9.2% Employees (as of end of period; without apprentices) - 29,094 26,804 +8.5% 29,094 26,804 +8.5% All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for many different industries and end-markets. Sustainability is an essential part of the business strategy and of the company culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ wishes to make the largest possible contribution towards a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ ranks among the global market leaders in all four of its business areas Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are main pillars of the companys business strategy for achieving long-term growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.



