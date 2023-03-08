|
08.03.2023 11:00:04
EQS-News: ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022
GRAZ, MARCH 8, 2023. Technology Group ANDRITZ achieved in 2022 the best figures in its history for order intake, revenue, and operating result (EBITA). ANDRITZ started the new business year with a record order backlog of around ten billion EUR. Together with strict cost and project management and the successful turnaround in the Metals business area with the German Schuler Group, that order backlog will form the basis for further growth and profitability increases in 2023. Subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will benefit from the excellent business development with a significant dividend increase to 2.10 EUR (previous year: 1.65 EUR) per share.
Due to the continued good business development and the high order intake in the past business year, ANDRITZ expects to continue its profitable course of growth in the business year 2023 and anticipates an increase in both revenue and earnings compared to 2022.
Chief Financial Officer Nettesheim: Strong growth in all four business areas
CFO Norbert Nettesheim said: All four ANDRITZ business areas Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation increased their order intake and revenue by significant double-digit percentages. At the same time, EBITA continued to increase in all areas. In the Metals business area, the Schuler Group achieved an impressive turnaround. Our net liquidity grew by 280 MEUR over the year to almost one billion euros even though we significantly increased capital expenditures by 15 percent to a good 184 MEUR in 2022. The current liquidity position gives us room for maneuver in the future.
Ambitious targets for sustainability technologies
ANDRITZ is a technology specialist for building large-scale plants worldwide in many fields including renewable energies, e-mobility, and circular economy. As of 2025, we want to achieve at least half of our business volume with products and solutions that contribute to sustainable operations at customers sites, explained CEO Schönbeck: We already have many technologies to that effect ready today for industrial use around the world, and we are working flat out on other innovative solutions.
ANDRITZ built Germany's first CO2 capture plant for Rohrdorfer Zement, a company in Upper Bavaria, which will start regular operation in March. Instead of escaping into the air and contributing to global warming, the CO2 in Rohrdorf is washed out of the flue gas from cement production and can be used as an intermediate product in the chemical industry, for example.
Together with the Sovema Group, acquired in 2022, the ANDRITZ subsidiary Schuler will launch production systems for the planned gigafactories for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells. In this way, the companies can make a significant contribution to the success of electromobility in Europe.
Schönbeck: Further investment in decarbonization and transformation
"ANDRITZ is already supplying essential technologies for the energy transition and decarbonization today. We will continue to make targeted investments in the expansion and further development of our corresponding capacities and competencies," said CEO Schönbeck.
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE
All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.
08.03.23
Andritz buy
Baader Bank
08.02.23
Andritz kaufen
Deutsche Bank AG
21.11.22
Andritz kaufen
Erste Group Bank
09.11.22
Andritz kaufen
Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.22
Andritz buy
Baader Bank
