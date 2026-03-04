EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.



Sevenum, March 4, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy announced that, following a thorough search and selection process, the Supervisory Board has nominated Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow as candidates for being appointed to the company’s Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026.

The company believes that these nominations will expand the Supervisory Board’s expertise and support Redcare Pharmacy’s strategic oversight as it continues its growth trajectory as an online pharmacy within the European healthcare market.

Björn Söder, Jérôme Cochet and Jaska de Bakker will leave the Supervisory Board.Björn Söder and Jérôme Cochet have served on the Supervisory Board since the company's listing in 2016 and Jaska de Bakker has served on the Supervisory Board since 2022. Michael Köhler will succeed Björn Söder who has served as Chairperson since 2021.

Björn Söder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board comments: "We are pleased to nominate three exceptional candidates as nominees for the Supervisory Board. Their experience in the regulatory field, financial and business scaling and digital transformation will be a valuable addition to the Supervisory Board’s capabilities. We are confident that their insights will further strengthen our governance and enhance our oversight as Redcare pursues its long-term strategic objectives. On this occasion, I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Jaska de Bakker and Jérôme Cochet for their dedicated commitment over the past years.”



Anja Hendel has extensive knowledge of digital strategy, technology governance and organizational transformation. She most recently served as managing director at diconium, a digital business transformation partner and Volkswagen Group company.



Max Müller brings thorough public affairs experience and has deep familiarity with the regulated healthcare industry. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Public Affairs at Bayer and held leadership positions at DocMorris and Celesio.



Peter Schmid von Linstow provides strong strategic leadership thanks to his extensive experience in rapidly scaling businesses at Visable, Parship, eBay and AutoScout24.



The nominees’ detailed biographies are included in the convocation for the Annual General Meeting which has been published on Redcare Pharmacy’s corporate website since today.

Subject to the appointments at the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will consist of Michael Köhler (Chairperson), Stephan Weber, Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow.



