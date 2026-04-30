EQS-News: Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract

EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract



30.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract

Hamburg, 30 April 2026 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is announcing that Chief Financial Officer Annette Geiß has decided not to extend her term as a member of the Executive Board, which will end on 31 December 2026.

Since she joined the Executive Board, Annette Geiß has played a key role in further developing the company’s finance function, providing important impetus particularly during a period of structural changes. This includes the professional management of changes to the shareholder structure, the forward-looking management of capital market-related issues and the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA, including the accompanying digitalisation of the financial functions within the company.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board thank her for her exceptional professional expertise, her clear communication with stakeholders and a relationship based on mutual trust.

Annette Geiß will perform her duties unchanged until the end of her contract and will ensure a smooth handover. The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board has already begun the succession planning.

Further inquiries

Carolin Flemming, Director Corporate Communications; Phone +49 (0)176 30884085, E-mail: flemming@hhla.de

Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Phone +49 (0)40 30883613, E-mail: neumann-u@hhla.de