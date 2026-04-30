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WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488

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30.04.2026 15:00:04

EQS-News: Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract

EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract

30.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract

Hamburg, 30 April 2026 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is announcing that Chief Financial Officer Annette Geiß has decided not to extend her term as a member of the Executive Board, which will end on 31 December 2026.

Since she joined the Executive Board, Annette Geiß has played a key role in further developing the company’s finance function, providing important impetus particularly during a period of structural changes. This includes the professional management of changes to the shareholder structure, the forward-looking management of capital market-related issues and the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA, including the accompanying digitalisation of the financial functions within the company.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board thank her for her exceptional professional expertise, her clear communication with stakeholders and a relationship based on mutual trust.

Annette Geiß will perform her duties unchanged until the end of her contract and will ensure a smooth handover. The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board has already begun the succession planning.

 

Further inquiries
Carolin Flemming, Director Corporate Communications; Phone +49 (0)176 30884085, E-mail: flemming@hhla.de
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Phone +49 (0)40 30883613, E-mail: neumann-u@hhla.de

 


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319184

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319184  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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