Photon Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108
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19.11.2026 19:55:13
EQS-News: Announcement on Coupon Payment due on 23 November 2026
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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Bond
The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (“the Company”) informs that the quarterly coupon payment for the Company’s Green Bond 6,5% 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4; WKN: A3KWKY, hereinafter referred as “the Bond”), due on 23 November 2026 in the amount of EUR 1.282.450 will not be made on the due date and will be deferred. The deferral reflects the Company’s continuing liquidity constraints and the ongoing restructuring process. The coupon payments due on 23 February, 23 May and 23 August 2026 also remain deferred and outstanding.
As part of the restructuring process, the Company has engaged EY-Parthenon to conduct an Independent Business Review (“IBR”), which is intended to provide an independent assessment of the Group’s financial position, liquidity, business prospects and strategic alternatives and to support the evaluation of potential restructuring options for the Bond.
The treatment and timing of the previously deferred coupon payments, together with the coupon payment due on 23 November 2026, will be addressed in the context of the broader restructuring process, taking into account the outcome of the IBR.
The Company will continue to inform the market about any material developments in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2439018 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.
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19.11.26
|EQS-News: Announcement on Coupon Payment due on 23 November 2026 (EQS Group)
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19.11.26
|EQS-News: Financial Results for Q3 2026 (EQS Group)
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02.10.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO position (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-News: The Change of Date of the Annual Report 2025 Publication (EQS Group)
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29.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Commissioned EY-P as an Independent Business Review Provider (EQS Group)
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26.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Sells 7.6 MWp of PV Operational Assets in Slovakia (EQS Group)
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01.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Terminates the Holders’ Vote without Meeting Announced on 30 July 2026 (EQS Group)
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20.08.26
|EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026. (EQS Group)
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