DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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07.08.2026 15:16:33
EQS-News: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
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EQS-News: Deutsche Post AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Corporate News
Form notification of share repurchase program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In February 2022 the Company's Management Board had resolved to undertake a program of share buybacks (Buyback Program) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 50 million shares at a total purchase price of up to €2 billion. The program was extended several times, most recently on February 18, 2025, to 210 million shares to be repurchased at a total purchase price of €6 billion and a duration until the end of 2026 and on July 22, 2026, to a total purchase price of €6.5 billion and a total term running through the end of 2027 with the total number of shares to be repurchased remaining unchanged at 210 million.
The repurchased shares will either be retired, used to service long-term executive remuneration, employee share offerings or to meet possible obligations under potential future convertible bonds.
As part of a tenthtranche, which began on April 2, 2026, around 5.12 million shares with a total volume of around €250 million were repurchased. This tranche will be concluded at the end of August 7, 2026.
Since April 2022, around 126.39 million shares have been repurchased, corresponding to a total volume of around €5 billion.
Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2025, and implementing the share buyback program in the version of the Board of Management’s resolution of July 22, 2026, the Board of Management resolved to execute another buyback tranche of up to 20 million shares with a volume of up to €600 million from August 10, 2026, until December 30, 2026, latest.
The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10% and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company’s shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered.
The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above. Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned, the Buyback Program will be carried out as follows:
1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made.
2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares on the trading venue in which the purchase takes place. The daily average volume of the shares will be based on the average of the previous 20 daily trading volumes.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 189 - 63 110
|E-mail:
|ir@dhl.com
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004
|WKN:
|555200
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|EQS News ID:
|2379396
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379396 07.08.2026 CET/CEST
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