EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions and renews authorization for share buyback – Dividend of EUR 0.65 approved

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions and renews authorization for share buyback – Dividend of EUR 0.65 approved



21.05.2026 / 15:43 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions and renews authorization for share buyback – Dividend of EUR 0.65 approved

Bessenbach, May 21, 2026. With approximately 75 shareholders in attendance and a representation rate of 64.2% of the share capital, the Annual General Meeting of SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world’s leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, once again attracted significant interest this year.



In his speech, Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, looked back on a challenging fiscal year 2025, which was marked by geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, and partially subdued demand in key commercial vehicle markets. At the same time, he emphasized the resilience of the business model and the company’s solid profitability. During the reporting year, SAF-HOLLAND laid the groundwork for its future development—including through the full acquisition of Haldex India, the expansion of production facilities in Düzce, Türkiye, and Rowlett, USA, the launch of SAP S/4 HANA, and a group-wide efficiency program in administration and sales. Under the motto “Prepared for tomorrow,” SAF-HOLLAND has further improved its positioning and aligned itself technologically, operationally, and strategically with future requirements.

Alexander Geis summarized: “SAF-HOLLAND has proven itself to be reliable and capable of acting even in a challenging environment. We have further developed our company, strengthened our structures, and at the same time laid the foundation for the coming years. We will continue to act with a sense of proportion, seize opportunities, and consistently develop SAF-HOLLAND in the future.”

The shareholders approved all of the management’s proposed resolutions by a broad majority. Among other things, they approved the proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.65 per dividend-entitled share for the 2025 fiscal year. This corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 57% of the SAF-HOLLAND Group’s net income for the period attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the renewal of the authorization to repurchase treasury shares. This will continue to allow SAF-HOLLAND to repurchase treasury shares amounting to up to 10% of the share capital. The authorization is valid until May 20, 2028, and represents a forward-looking allocation of capital in the interest of the company’s sustainable development.

The voting results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, along with all accompanying documents, are available on the SAF-HOLLAND SE website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.



Contact:

Dana Unger

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. An average of around 5,600 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of approximately EUR 1.73 billion in 2025.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2025.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.