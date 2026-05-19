EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share



19.05.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share Duderstadt, 19 May 2026

Financial year 2025: double-digit core revenue growth and record earnings

Tania von der Goltz was elected to the Supervisory Board

CEO Oliver Jakobi confirms continued profitable growth

Innovations and a scalable business model drive growth

Ottobock, the global market leader in human bionics, today held its first ordinary Annual General Meeting after a successful IPO in October 2025.

In his speech, Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, reviewed the significant developments in Ottobock's over 100-year company history, where the recent IPO marked another important milestone. In addition, he drew a positive conclusion from the record business year 2025, which Ottobock completed with a sales increase in the core business of 11.7 percent to EUR 1.6 billion and underlying net income of EUR 177.3 million.

“2025 was the most financially successful year in our company history. We have demonstrated that we are translating our market position into profitable growth,” said Oliver Jakobi. "We showed that we are successful in bringing innovations to the market and to reimbursement systems. 2025 was the year in which we delivered exactly where Ottobock has always been strong: when it comes to treating our patients."

The positive financial results are based on the successful implementation of the company strategy. At its core is Ottobock's global platform for scaling innovations in the field of Human Bionics.

Numerous new innovations were introduced in the global markets in 2025. Special highlights include the Genium X4 microprocessor-controlled knee joint for highly active users and the next generation of the Exopulse neuromodulation suit.

Growth was also boosted by newly established reimbursement arrangements for high-end prosthetic components and microprocessor-controlled orthotic systems in the USA, France and Japan. Parallel to the product campaign, the global expansion strategy of the Ottobock Patient Care network was successfully driven by investments in Belgium, France and Australia.

In this context, CEO Oliver Jakobi gave an outlook on the numerous other product innovations the company is currently presenting in Leipzig at OTWorld 2026, the world's largest trade show for the O&P industry.

The Annual General Meeting subsequently approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of EUR 0.97 per share for financial year 2025. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 35 percent of underlying net income and is therefore within the strategic dividend policy, which provides for a payout of between 30 and 40 percent of underlying net income. Ottobock will thus be distributing a total of EUR 62.1 million to its shareholders.

In addition, Tania von der Goltz was elected to the Supervisory Board. She served as Chief Financial Officer at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG until 2025 and will take over from Jurate Keblyte, who is leaving the Supervisory Board as scheduled after five years.

All other voting results can be found here.

At the beginning of the general debate, CEO Oliver Jakobi addressed an online report published today by a U.S. short seller holding short positions in Ottobock shares.

Based on the company’s initial assessment, the report largely consists of a compilation of issues that have already been covered in public media reporting and that, for the most part, do not concern the company’s business activities. The report also contains numerous speculative allegations and misleading conclusions.

With regard to the accounting-related questions raised in this context, it should be noted that Ottobock’s accounting is transparent and has been comprehensively disclosed in the IPO prospectus and subsequent capital market reports. The accounting principles outlined therein continue to apply unchanged. The financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year have received unqualified audit opinions from an independent auditing firm.

The report also contains distorted representations regarding the share of Ottobock’s business in Russia. Activities in Russia are fully focused on the civilian supply of the population and are in compliance with all applicable European Union sanctions regulations. Ottobock maintains comprehensive compliance processes and has obtained all required regulatory approvals.

Furthermore, the report addresses private matters relating to the indirect majority shareholder that have no connection to Ottobock’s business activities, operational development, or financial position. Ottobock operates independently in both its business activities and its financing and is not dependent on the personal financial situation of its individual shareholders.

Ottobock will conduct a thorough review of the “short-biased report” following today’s Annual General Meeting.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Julia Hartmann

VP Investor Relations

Mobile: +49 151 556 848 07

Julia.Hartmann@ottobock.de

Media contact:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Merle Florstedt

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile +49 151 441 616 25

Merle.florstedt@ottobock.de





About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.