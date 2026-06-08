EQS-News: Annual general meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.60 cents per share and the nomination for the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual general meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.60 cents per share and the nomination for the Supervisory Board



08.06.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OHB SE: Annual general meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.60 cents per share and the nomination for the Supervisory Board



At today's annual general meeting, the shareholders of OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) passed all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority. The meeting was held virtually, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies and was broadcast simultaneously on the Internet.



Shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for the past fiscal year, the same as in the previous year. The shareholders today approved a corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. All other resolutions proposed on the agenda were also approved. In particular, these were the approval of the remuneration report, the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors, two new authorizations to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights, and/or profit-sharing bonds and to grant subscription rights to shares of the Company through the creation of one conditional capital in each case and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association, as well as the amendment of the authorized capital 2025 and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association. In addition, Dr. Theodor Weimar was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a three-year term. He succeeds Claire Wellby, who stepped down from her position at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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