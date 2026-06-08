OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
|
08.06.2026 14:45:03
EQS-News: Annual general meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.60 cents per share and the nomination for the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
OHB SE: Annual general meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.60 cents per share and the nomination for the Supervisory Board
At today's annual general meeting, the shareholders of OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) passed all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority. The meeting was held virtually, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies and was broadcast simultaneously on the Internet.
Shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for the past fiscal year, the same as in the previous year. The shareholders today approved a corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. All other resolutions proposed on the agenda were also approved. In particular, these were the approval of the remuneration report, the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors, two new authorizations to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights, and/or profit-sharing bonds and to grant subscription rights to shares of the Company through the creation of one conditional capital in each case and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association, as well as the amendment of the authorized capital 2025 and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association. In addition, Dr. Theodor Weimar was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a three-year term. He succeeds Claire Wellby, who stepped down from her position at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341534
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341534 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!