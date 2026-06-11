EQS-News: Annual General Meeting confirms PFISTERER’s growth strategy and investment agenda

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting confirms PFISTERER’s growth strategy and investment agenda



11.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

June 11, 2026

Annual General Meeting confirms PFISTERER’s growth strategy and investment agenda

Winterbach, Germany: Shareholders of PFISTERER Holding SE (“PFISTERER”; ISIN: DE000PFSE212) approved all resolutions put to a vote by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority at today’s Annual General Meeting.

Approximately 85% of the Company’s share capital was represented at the in-person Annual General Meeting. In addition to granting discharge to the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year, shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.85 per dividend-entitled share. Furthermore, shareholders approved, among other matters, the conversion of the Company’s bearer shares into registered shares and an amendment to the compensation of the Supervisory Board.

Johannes Linden, Spokesman and Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, commented: “The broad support of our shareholders confirms our strategic direction and their confidence in PFISTERER’s long-term prospects. We benefit from the structural growth drivers of global electrification and continue to invest consistently in technology, production capacity and innovation. Our objective remains unchanged: to help shape the energy transition and the expansion of electrical infrastructure worldwide as a leading provider of connection and insulation technology.”

In its presentation, the Executive Board highlighted the Company’s successful performance in the 2025 financial year and the progress made in executing its growth strategy. During the past year, PFISTERER once again achieved significant increases in order intake, revenue and earnings, reaching new record levels with order intake of EUR 550 million, revenue of nearly EUR 450 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 80 million. At the same time, the Company maintained a solid balance sheet with a net cash position of EUR 19 million and shareholders’ equity of more than EUR 205 million.

The Executive Board also reported on key strategic achievements, including further progress in the HVDC business, the expansion of PFISTERER’s international presence in key markets, and substantial investments in production capacity, research and development, as well as testing and laboratory infrastructure. By 2030 alone, PFISTERER plans to invest a total of approximately EUR 270 million to capitalize on the opportunities arising from global electrification.

Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board, added: “We are witnessing a new era of electrification. The expansion and modernization of power grids will be among the most important infrastructure tasks of the coming decades. With our technology, our global footprint and our dedicated team, we are ideally positioned to benefit sustainably from these developments.”

Detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available in the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its products are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.



Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

Phone: +49 151 44382202

Email: press@pfisterer.com



Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: stefanie.eberding@pfisterer.com

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44

73650 Winterbach