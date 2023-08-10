EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG elects Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG elects Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board

Jean Pierre Mustier appointed to the Supervisory Board as Sylvia Seignette's regular term of office comes to an end

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals with a large majority of more than 99 per cent

Hermann Wagner: "I am delighted to welcome Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board. He brings with him broad experience that will be of enormous benefit to Aareal Bank Group. He will further strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile in terms of diversity and competence."

Wiesbaden, 10 August 2023 At today's virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting, Aareal Bank AG's shareholders elected Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Sylvia Seignette, who had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015 and whose regular term of office ended with the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr Hermann Wagner said: "I am delighted to welcome Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board. He brings with him broad experience that will be of enormous benefit to Aareal Bank Group. He will further strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile in terms of diversity and competence. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Sylvia Seignette for her dedicated work on the Board during these many years. As the Chairperson of the Risk Committee, she provided the Supervisory Board with expert advice on the Bank's risk strategy."

Jean Pierre Mustier is an experienced high-profile manager in the European banking industry and was Chairman of the European Banking Federation until 2021. From 2016 to 2021, he was CEO of Unicredit, prior to that he was Deputy General Manager at Unicredit, where he was responsible for the Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division. Mustier started his career at Société Générale, where he held various positions between 1987 and 2009, most recently in charge of Asset Management, Private Banking and Securities Services.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items with a large majority of more than 99 per cent.

