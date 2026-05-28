Amadeus Fire Aktie
WKN: 509310 / ISIN: DE0005093108
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28.05.2026 17:12:43
EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Amadeus Fire AG approves all agenda items by clear majorities and provides the Group with new Authorised Capital 2026
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EQS-News: Amadeus Fire AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by clear majorities and provides the Group with new Authorised Capital 2026
Frankfurt/Main, 28th May 2026 Amadeus Fire AG (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard) successfully held the Annual General Meeting today in a virtual format. The event was broadcast live from Frankfurt/Main and enabled all shareholders to participate comfortably and securely from any location.
Transparent dialogue with shareholders
Confidence in management and corporate governance
The discharge of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025 was approved by very large majorities, as was the remuneration report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board that is submitted for an annual vote. The election of the auditor for the financial year 2026 and the auditor for sustainability reporting also met with broad approval, as did the new election and re-election of shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board for the next three years.
The proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board, in view of the negative consolidated result, not to pay a dividend and to carry forward the net retained profit of Amadeus Fire AG (German GAAP (HGB)) to new account, was approved by almost 100% (99.88%).
These results reflect shareholders’ confidence in responsible corporate management and the strategic direction of the Amadeus Fire Group, even in economically turbulent and challenging times.
Strategic outlook
The Management Board reaffirmed the guidance for the financial year 2026 and expects consolidated revenue between €362 million and €394 million as well as operating EBITA* of between €20 million and €31 million.
*Explanations of the alternative performance measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 on page 2, in the first footnote below the key figures table.
About Amadeus Fire
Further information on the Amadeus Fire Group is available at:
Contact:
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMADEUS FIRE AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 160
|60314 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 96876 - 180
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 96876 - 182
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
|Internet:
|www.amadeus-fire.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005093108
|WKN:
|509310
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335404
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2335404 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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