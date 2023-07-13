EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share/Rolf Elgeti elected to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG resolves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share/Rolf Elgeti elected to the Supervisory Board



13.07.2023

Potsdam, 13 July 2023 The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), which took place in Berlin today, approved a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also passed a resolution to reduce the number of members of the Supervisory Board. After entry of the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association in the Commercial Register, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG will thus consist of five persons.

Mr Rolf Elgeti, Ms Antje Lubitz and Mr Sebastian Wasser were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board. As already communicated in the run-up to the Annual General Meeting, the administration welcomes the assumption of a Supervisory Board mandate by Mr Wasser and the associated size of the Supervisory Board of five persons, each of whom was proposed from the shareholder group. The constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board is expected to take place next week.

Furthermore, the Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged at the Annual General Meeting for their term of office in the 2021/2022 financial year. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2022/2023. In addition, a resolution was passed to approve the Compensation Report for the 2021/2022 financial year, which was prepared and audited in accordance with § 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The Annual General Meeting also passed a resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee and the associated amendment to the Articles of Association and approved the adjusted Compensation System for Supervisory Board members. The resolution on the possibility of holding virtual general meetings in the future and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association also found a majority. Furthermore, a resolution was passed on the adjustment of the contingent capital.

Over 76 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital of the Company at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting: 35,155,938 shares). All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on the Company website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2023.

