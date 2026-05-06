Hannover Rück Aktie

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WKN: 840221 / ISIN: DE0008402215

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06.05.2026 15:00:04

EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE approves dividend increase to EUR 12.50 per share

EQS-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE approves dividend increase to EUR 12.50 per share

06.05.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE approves dividend increase to EUR 12.50 per share

  • Dividend per share increases by 39% as proposed
  • Chief Executive Officer Clemens Jungsthöfel keeps the emphasis on profitable growth and resilience

Hannover, 6 May 2026: The Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE today approved all proposed resolutions.

In his address to the meeting Chief Executive Officer Clemens Jungsthöfel provided an upbeat assessment of the 2025 financial year, which Hannover Re closed out with a record profit of EUR 2.6 billion. In a challenging market environment, the company was able to generate profitable growth while at the same time significantly boosting its resilience. With a substantial foundation thereby put in place for further sustained success, he noted that today Hannover Re has the strongest balance sheet in the company's 60-year history.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal put forward by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of EUR 12.50 per share following the realignment of the dividend policy for the 2025 financial year (total dividend for the previous year: EUR 9.00). This corresponds to an increase of 39% compared to the previous year. Altogether, Hannover Re is thus distributing EUR 1.5 billion to its shareholders.

All voting results are published at https://www.hannover-re.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/. The next Annual General Meeting is to be held on 4 May 2027.

Hannover Re is one of the world’s leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present worldwide with around 4,000 staff. Property and casualty reinsurance in Germany is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognised as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, exceptional customer intimacy and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

Please note the disclaimer: https://www.hannover-re.com/en/legal-information/

Contact

Media Relations:
Oliver Suess
tel. +49 511 5604-1502
oliver.suess@hannover-re.com

Silvia Schäfermeier
tel. +49 511 5604-1053
silvia.schaefermeier@hannover-re.com

Investor Relations:
Karl Steinle
tel. +49 511 5604-1500
karl.steinle@hannover-re.com

Axel Bock
tel. +49 511 5604-1736
axel.bock@hannover-re.com

www.hannover-re.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49(0)51156041500
Internet: www.hannover-re.com
ISIN: DE0008402215
WKN: 840 221
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2322466

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322466  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

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