EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE approves all management proposals by a clear majority

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE approves all management proposals by a clear majority



12.06.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE approves all management proposals by a clear majority

Dr. Michael Ahrens elected to the Supervisory Board

Nicole Srock.Stanley re-elected as Supervisory Board member

At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the management with a clear majority of approximately 95%. The virtual Annual General Meeting recorded a presence of approximately 68% of the Company’s share capital.

Prior to the voting, CEO Tobias Krauss and CFO Benjamin von Schenck provided an overview of the Company’s business performance in 2025 and its strategic target vision. They outlined how Mister Spex is creating the foundation for sustainable profitable growth through a leaner and more efficient organisational structure.

During the Annual General Meeting, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board who served during the 2025 financial year were formally discharged. In addition, Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was reappointed as statutory auditor and group auditor for the 2026 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Michael Ahrens as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE. He succeeds Pietro Luigi Longo, whose term of office ended upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Michael Ahrens brings extensive experience in omnichannel retail, digitalisation and corporate leadership. Until 2022, he held various management positions at Fielmann for more than ten years, most recently serving as Group Chief Marketing Officer. Today, he is Managing Partner of ESSKA.de GmbH and Först Class GmbH. In addition, Nicole Srock.Stanley was re-elected for a further term as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Nicola Brandolese, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE, said: "To support the next phase of Mister Spex’s development, Dr. Michael Ahrens will bring proven expertise in omnichannel retail, digital transformation, and brand management, rooted directly in the core German optical retail market. We are also pleased to confirm the re-election of Nicole Srock Stanley, who will continue to strengthen our Board and Management team with her deep brand strategy expertise. Finally, we extend our sincere gratitude to Pietro Luigi Longo for his dedicated and valuable contributions to the Supervisory Board during his tenure."

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available at: https://ir.misterspex.com/en/annual-general-meeting

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading opticians. The Company delivers best-in-class optical services, including its Eye Health Check, and offers a highly curated portfolio of designer brands. With its subscription model, Mister Spex Switch, the Company elevates its service proposition and generates recurring revenue with strong customer retention. Founded in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into an omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers, over 120 employed opticians, and a network of currently 66 stores across Germany. Its omnichannel model provides a unified data foundation, a consistent customer experience across all touchpoints, and end-to-end personalization, thereby creating the basis for profitable growth with disciplined cost management in a structurally attractive market.

Investor Relations:

GFD Finanzkommunikation GmbH I investorrelations@misterspex.de |

Corporate Communications:

Elina Schneiders I Head of Corporate Communication | elina.schneiders@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com