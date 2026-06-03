EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of SUSS approves all agenda items with a large majority and confirms Supervisory Board mandates

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting of SUSS approves all agenda items with a large majority and confirms Supervisory Board mandates



03.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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Mandates of Dr. Myriam Jahn, Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp, Dr. David Dean, and Dr. Bernd Schulte extended

Annual General Meeting enables the option to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants with a total nominal amount of up to €300 million

Shareholders discharge Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority

Garching, Germany, June 3, 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of SUSS MicroTec SE today approved all items on the agenda and confirmed the mandates of the four Supervisory Board members standing for re-election in the ordinary course. The mandates of Dr. David Dean, Dr. Bernd Schulte, and Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp were extended until the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2029. The mandate of Dr. Myriam Jahn, the Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, will end, in accordance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC), at the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2028. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting for the first time authorized the issuance of convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants with a volume of up to €300 million and created the corresponding Conditional Capital 2026.

In his address to the Annual General Meeting, Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec SE, focused – after a 2025 review – primarily on the current dynamic market environment and the Ambition 2030. "We intend to grow faster than the semiconductor market as a whole and our addressable markets in the coming years, for each of which growth rates of 7 percent are assumed," Frick explained the targeted sales momentum of the coming years to the 150 shareholders in attendance. "We have also set ourselves a significant improvement ambition for profitability, with a targeted EBIT margin of 20% to 22%, which we expect to achieve through a consistent execution of our product and portfolio strategy."

In the remaining agenda items, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposal for the appropriation of profits, discharged the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority, approved the remuneration report, resolved a new remuneration system for the members of the Management Board ("Remuneration System 2026") and approved an amendment to the Articles of Association to meet the requirements for the issuance of electronic shares under the Act on Electronic Securities (eWpG).

In its constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board confirmed Dr. David Dean as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and elected Dr. Bernd Schulte as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "On behalf of my colleagues, I would also like to thank the shareholders for the great trust they have placed in our Supervisory Board work, and I look forward to continuing to accompany SUSS on its chosen growth path together with my colleagues in the years ahead," said Dr. David Dean.

The presentation accompanying Burkhardt Frick's address and all documents relating to the 2026 Annual General Meeting are available for download at www.suss.com in the "Investor Relations" section under "Annual General Meeting."

Media contact:

Florian Mangold

Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: florian.mangold@suss.com

Tel.: +49 89 32007-306



About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and SDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com



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