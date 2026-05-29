technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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29.05.2026 14:00:03
EQS-News: Annual General Meeting: technotrans confirms profitable growth trajectory and increases dividend
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting: technotrans confirms profitable growth trajectory and increases dividend
Sassenberg, May 29, 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of technotrans SE today approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.83 per share. This represents a 57 % increase in the dividend compared to the previous year. In addition, the shareholders elected Dr. Karine Brand as a new shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board and re-elected Supervisory Board Chairman Peter Baumgartner for another term. In their speeches, the Board of Management highlighted the Group’s strengthened earnings power, strong balance sheet and attractive growth prospects. With its Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans is consistently focused on accelerated, profitable and cash-flow-driven growth.
“Today, technotrans is clearer, more focused, more profitable, and financially stronger than it was five years ago. We have laid the groundwork to finance growth from our own resources. Now it is a matter of translating this foundation into sustainable value creation for technotrans and its shareholders,” said Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE, during the Annual General Meeting.
Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
On the Supervisory Board, the shareholders re-elected Peter Baumgartner as shareholder representative until the 2028 Annual General Meeting. They also elected Dr. Karine Brand to the Supervisory Board for a term ending at the 2030 Annual General Meeting. She has more than 30 years of international industry experience in thermal management as well as extensive expertise in the strategic leadership of globally active technology companies. Her market and technology knowledge in areas such as medical technology, analytics, electronics, data centres as well as refrigeration, air-conditioning and heating technology specifically strengthen the Supervisory Board’s expertise.
Ready for Growth: Thermal management as a key technology
“Our financial results demonstrate that technotrans is growing profitably and with strong capital discipline,” said Natascha Sander. “The significantly improved profitability, reduced net debt, and solid equity ratio of 65.1 % give us the financial strength to consistently implement the next steps in our growth strategy.”
Thermal management remains the key growth driver. technotrans benefits from global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, electrification, digitalization, decarbonization, and medical progress. Applications in liquid cooling for data centres, battery thermal management systems for rail vehicles and electric buses, and precision cooling solutions for Healthcare & Analytics are developing particularly dynamically.
With its Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans is pursuing clear goals through 2030: Group revenue is set to rise to more than € 350 million, and the EBIT margin to 9 to 12 %. Growth is to be consistently value-adding, scalable, and cash-flow-oriented. To this end, technotrans is making targeted investments in capacity, product platforms, operational excellence, and digitalization — including the new plant in Sassenberg.
Solid start to fiscal year 2026: Profitability further strengthened
Positive signals came in particular from the growth markets: Energy Management benefited from demand for liquid cooling for data centres as well as battery thermal management systems for buses and trains. Healthcare & Analytics also continued on its growth trajectory. At the same time, the order backlog increased to € 84 million. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 indicates that technotrans secured more orders than it generated revenue in the first quarter.
The Board of Management confirmed its forecast of achieving consolidated revenue of between € 240 million and € 260 million in fiscal year 2026, with an EBIT margin of between 6.5 % and 8.5 %.
“Order intake is the future. The strong momentum in our growth markets, our robust profitability, and our strengthened balance sheet show that technotrans is on track,” emphasized Michael Finger. “For us, Ready for Growth means: translating technology into market opportunities, converting market opportunities into orders, scaling orders into profitable growth, and transforming profitable growth into sustainable value.”
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335468
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335468 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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