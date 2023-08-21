EQS-News: annual press conference preliminary results fiscal year 2022/2023

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2022/2023 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.

Dortmund, August 21st, 2023



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

