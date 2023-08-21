|
21.08.2023 09:45:18
EQS-News: annual press conference preliminary results fiscal year 2022/2023
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2022/2023 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
