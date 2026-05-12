TAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN: 830350 / ISIN: DE0008303504
|
12.05.2026 18:45:04
EQS-News: Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland
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EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
PRESS RELEASE
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 380 32 0
|Fax:
|040 380 32 388
|E-mail:
|ir@tag-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008303504
|WKN:
|830350
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326280
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326280 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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