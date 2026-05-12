EQS-News: Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland

EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland



12.05.2026 / 18:45 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE



Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland



Hamburg, 12 May 2026



On August 16, 2025, TAG Immobilien AG, through its wholly owned Polish subsidiary Vantage Development S.A., signed an agreement to acquire c. 5,300 rental units from R4R Poland

sp. z o.o. Today, the Polish antitrust authority granted unconditional approval for this transaction. Based on this approval, the closing of the transaction is expected to take place within approximately the next two weeks.



Press Inquiries



TAG Immobilien AG Dominique Mann Head of Investor & Public Relations Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305 ir@tag-ag.com

12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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