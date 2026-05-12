TAG Immobilien Aktie

TAG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 830350 / ISIN: DE0008303504

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12.05.2026 18:45:04

EQS-News: Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland

EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland

12.05.2026 / 18:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Antitrust authority approval granted for the acquisition of a portfolio of rental units in Poland

Hamburg, 12 May 2026

On August 16, 2025, TAG Immobilien AG, through its wholly owned Polish subsidiary Vantage Development S.A., signed an agreement to acquire c. 5,300 rental units from R4R Poland
sp. z o.o. Today, the Polish antitrust authority granted unconditional approval for this transaction. Based on this approval, the closing of the transaction is expected to take place within approximately the next two weeks.

Press Inquiries

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

ir@tag-ag.com

 


12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 380 32 0
Fax: 040 380 32 388
E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008303504
WKN: 830350
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326280

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326280  12.05.2026 CET/CEST

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