Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
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19.08.2026 15:39:13
EQS-News: APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II
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EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II
Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement with APM Terminals to acquire a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. As partners, both companies will support the terminal’s continued development, capacity expansion and operational performance. The investment also underlines the importance of Maasvlakte II as a key European hub for the Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and A.P. Moller - Maersk.
APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, which has been operational since 2015, is currently undergoing a major expansion to further strengthen its role as a key European gateway. The expansion includes additional 1,000 meters of deep-sea berth, bringing the total deep-sea berth length to 2,000 meters, as well as additional yard capacity, four extra rail tracks and the deployment of Automated Terminal Tractors (ATTs) and additional automated equipment. In the new configuration, the terminal is expected to grow towards an annual handling capacity of 5.4 million TEU, further enhancing Maasvlakte II’s operational resilience and ability to support future cargo flows through Rotterdam.
The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
|EQS News ID:
|2385804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2385804 19.08.2026 CET/CEST
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19.08.26
|EQS-News: APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II (EQS Group)
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