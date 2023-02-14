|
14.02.2023 07:30:13
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA accelerates expansion of Single Pill portfolio with second of three in-licensing deals planned for 2023
|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
APONTIS PHARMA accelerates expansion of Single Pill portfolio with second of three in-licensing deals planned for 2023
Up to now, ten Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA are commercialized in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the second of three in-licensing deals that APONTIS PHARMA has planned for the current year. The number of market launches planned in the short and medium term thus rises to twelve Single Pills. Four additional Single Pill launches in Germany are planned for 2024.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
