EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA accelerates expansion of Single Pill portfolio with second of three in-licensing deals planned for 2023

APONTIS PHARMA accelerates expansion of Single Pill portfolio with second of three in-licensing deals planned for 2023



14.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

New Single Pill for the substitution treatment of hypertension, hypertension with coexisting coronary syndrome, and/or chronic heart failure

Potential peak sales of the new Single Pill of around EUR 6 million

Market launch in Germany already planned for mid-2023

Up to now, ten Single Pills commercialized, with new Single Pill now twelve more announced for launch



Monheim am Rhein, 14 February 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has in-licensed a new Single Pill at short notice and is thus accelerating the expansion of the Single Pill portfolio defined in the growth strategy. The market launch of this Single Pill in Germany for the substitution treatment of hypertension, hypertension with coexisting coronary syndrome, and/or chronic heart failure is scheduled for the middle of the current financial year. With a potential patient group of around 900,000 thousand people in total, APONTIS PHARMA anticipates medium-term annual sales potential for this Single Pill of around EUR 6 million. The active ingredient combination of the new Single Pill will be announced at a later date.

Up to now, ten Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA are commercialized in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the second of three in-licensing deals that APONTIS PHARMA has planned for the current year. The number of market launches planned in the short and medium term thus rises to twelve Single Pills. Four additional Single Pill launches in Germany are planned for 2024.



Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "With the new Single Pill, we are tapping into a market segment with great potential by combining the two most prescribed active ingredients. The distribution strength of our sales force will enable us to once again capture leading market shares so that as many patients as possible can benefit. The major START and SECURE studies have shown improved treatment adherence and a significant reduction in cardiovascular events and mortality with Single Pills. With this Single Pill, already at the beginning of the year, we have achieved more than half of our 2023 target of in-licensing at least three new Single Pills. This underlines the strong pace of expansion of our Single Pill portfolio and gives us room for further in-licensing or development during the year."



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



