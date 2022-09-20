EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA announces cooperation to launch new Single Pill in Germany

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

APONTIS PHARMA announces cooperation to launch new Single Pill in Germany



20.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Single Pill for more efficient treatment of hypertension with potential peak sales of more than EUR 15.0 million

Potential patient population of more than a million people

Market launch planned for early 2025

Further progress towards more than 20 Single Pills by 2026



Monheim am Rhein, 20 September 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, announced the conclusion of a new in-licensing agreement for a new Single Pill today. The market launch in Germany is planned for early 2025. With this drug, APONTIS PHARMA addresses a group of more than a million hypertension (high blood pressure) patients in Germany. The company expects peak sales of this Single Pill to exceed EUR 15.0 million.

The goal is to increase compliance by combining several ingredients in just one tablet or capsule, thus achieving a more efficient therapy for patients. The success of the Single Pill therapy strategy was proven by the START Study conducted in 2019. As a result, patients benefited from a Single Pill versus an equivalent Multi Pill regimen. Instead of taking several individual drugs, once daily administration of the substance combination in a Single Pill, which combines up to three active ingredients, promises far greater adherence to therapy. This means that the medication is taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to a Single Pill.

APONTIS PHARMA is also pursuing this proven approach with its latest preparation, thus offering a large and steadily increasing number of patients a target-oriented treatment perspective. This opens up a promising market environment for APONTIS PHARMA and the new Single Pill. At the same time, the company achieves another milestone on the way to its medium-term goal of 20 Single Pills launched on the market by 2026.

High blood pressure is often the starting point of serious cardiovascular diseases. In Germany alone, nearly one in three people suffers from high blood pressure. We put the needs of these patients at the center of our activities and launch another Single Pill against one of the most widespread diseases of civilization. In this way, we can offer a more targeted alternative therapy in terms of both efficacy and cost efficiency, explains Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



