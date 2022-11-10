|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA confirms 2022 forecast after successful nine-month period Strong Single Pill pipeline to achieve medium-term targets
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
APONTIS PHARMA confirms 2022 forecast after successful nine-month period Strong Single Pill pipeline to achieve medium-term targets
APONTIS PHARMA grew by 17.3% to achieve total sales of EUR 43.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. Single Pill revenues continued to be the main growth driver, increasing by 25.2% to EUR 27.3 million. The share of Single Pills in total sales rose to 63.5% (9M 2021: 59.4%). Sales from co-marketing, co-promotion and distribution increased by 6.4% to EUR 14.0 million.
On the purchasing side, the higher procurement costs of EUR 1.8 million for the product Ulunar®, which has been sold at significantly lower margins under a distribution agreement since the expiry of the co-marketing agreement with Novartis in June 2021, were particularly noticeable. In contrast, the sale of three gynaecology products from the so-called legacy business made a positive contribution to earnings of EUR 0.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to EUR 4.9 million (9M 2021: before IPO costs EUR 4.4 million) due to the strong sales growth, despite higher expenses for accelerating sales activities.
Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 6.7 million (9M 2021: EUR 2.6 million) due to the positive result and the reduced working capital. Cash flow from investing activities reflects two buyback programs, under which a total of 170,000 treasury shares were acquired for a total of EUR 1.8 million. With an equity ratio of 73.1% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 32.3 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position for the realization of the product developments already commissioned and planned.
The Single Pills Tonotec Lipid, AmloAtor and RosuASS, which were launched on the market in the reporting period, have increased APONTIS PHARMAs portfolio to 10 Single Pills. The company is thus well on its way to having at least 20 Single Pills on the market in Germany by 2026.
For financial year 2022, the Management Board continues to expect sales of EUR 55.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.
Note: The figures for the nine-month period 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will discuss the results of the nine-month period 2022 in a webcast presentation today, 10 November 2022, 9:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in good time to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA Quarterly Release 9M Webcast/Phone Conference.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the companys website before it starts.
Note: The figures for the nine-month period 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
Note: The figures as of 30 September 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
Note: The figures for the nine-month period of 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
