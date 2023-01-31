EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia by in-licensing a new Single Pill

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia by in-licensing a new Single Pill



31.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia by in-licensing a new Single Pill



New Single Pill with potential peak sales of approx. EUR 1.3 million

Market launch already planned for mid-2023 in Germany

Number of announced market launches increases to eleven Single Pills



Monheim am Rhein, 31 January 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has in-licensed a new Single Pill at short notice and is thus pursuing systematically the growth strategy of the Single Pill portfolio. The market launch of this Single Pill for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia in Germany is planned for the middle of the current financial year. With a potential patient group of more than 100,000 people for this Single Pill, APONTIS PHARMA anticipates a medium-term annual sales potential of approximately EUR 1.3 million. The active ingredient combination of the new Single Pill will be announced at a later date.

The portfolio currently comprises a total of ten Single Pills launched by APONTIS PHARMA in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the first of three in-licensings that APONTIS PHARMA has planned for the current year. The new licensing deal brings the number of launches planned in the short and medium term to eleven Single Pills. The market launches will successively complement the existing Single Pill range.

The effectiveness of Single Pill therapy is confirmed by the retrospective START study conducted in 2019. Medications are taken more reliably when the daily dosage form is limited to one pill. The significantly higher adherence to therapy with a Single Pill reduces cardiovascular events, overall mortality, the number of primary care physician visits, and the total costs per patient. The superiority of a Single Pill compared to loose combination therapy in patients who have suffered a heart attack was moreover proven by the prospective SECURE study funded by the European Union. The outstandingly positive results were published in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine.

Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "The short-term in-licensing of a new Single Pill underscores our attractiveness for cooperation partners and our possibilities to steadily expand the pipeline of our Single Pill portfolio. Step by step, we are on the best way to exceed our medium-term target of at least 20 Single Pills launched on the market by 2026, as expressed at the time of the IPO."



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



