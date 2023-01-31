|
31.01.2023 07:30:13
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia by in-licensing a new Single Pill
|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia by in-licensing a new Single Pill
The portfolio currently comprises a total of ten Single Pills launched by APONTIS PHARMA in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the first of three in-licensings that APONTIS PHARMA has planned for the current year. The new licensing deal brings the number of launches planned in the short and medium term to eleven Single Pills. The market launches will successively complement the existing Single Pill range.
The effectiveness of Single Pill therapy is confirmed by the retrospective START study conducted in 2019. Medications are taken more reliably when the daily dosage form is limited to one pill. The significantly higher adherence to therapy with a Single Pill reduces cardiovascular events, overall mortality, the number of primary care physician visits, and the total costs per patient. The superiority of a Single Pill compared to loose combination therapy in patients who have suffered a heart attack was moreover proven by the prospective SECURE study funded by the European Union. The outstandingly positive results were published in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine.
Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "The short-term in-licensing of a new Single Pill underscores our attractiveness for cooperation partners and our possibilities to steadily expand the pipeline of our Single Pill portfolio. Step by step, we are on the best way to exceed our medium-term target of at least 20 Single Pills launched on the market by 2026, as expressed at the time of the IPO."
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
31.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|APONTIS PHARMA AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
|40789 Monheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@apontis-pharma.de
|Internet:
|https://apontis-pharma.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGM5
|WKN:
|A3CMGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|1546553
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1546553 31.01.2023 CET/CEST
