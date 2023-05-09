|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA in Q1 2023 records decline in sales and earnings as expected 2023 as a transition year in focusing on Single Pills
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
APONTIS PHARMA in Q1 2023 records decline in sales and earnings as expected 2023 as a transition year in focusing on Single Pills
APONTIS PHARMA reported a total sales decline in Q1 2023 in line with expectations of 30.1% to EUR 10.0 million. In addition to the expiration of co-marketing agreements for the products Jalra and Icandra and the divestment of the gynecology products in the previous year, the tenders for the product Atorimib, in particular, made themselves felt. While Co-Marketing/Co-Promotion sales declined overall by EUR 2.1 million, strong growth was achieved in fee-per-call activities for the COPD product Trixeo.
Single Pill revenues were also in line with expectations, declining by 24.9%. The expected impact of the tender for Atorimib was successfully reduced by active sales measures. A stronger sales performance of Atorimib was prevented by delivery difficulties on the part of the contracted manufacturer. In addition, delays in the market launches of three Single Pills in the previous year and the associated postponement of the marketing launch led to lower-than-expected sales.
The Single Pill revenues share increased to 66% (3M 2022: 61%) in line with strategy and improved the gross margin to 65% (3M 2022: 62%) with profitability above Co-Marketing/Co-Promotion.
As expected, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 1.5 million (3M 2022: EUR 2.4 million) due to the decline in sales.
Cash flow from operating activities resulted in particular from the negative development of earnings and an increased working capital in a cash outflow of EUR 5.3 million (3M 2022: cash inflow EUR 3.7 million). Cash flow from investing activities of EUR -0.6 million reflects further milestone payments for contract developments and in-licensing. With an equity ratio of 72.3% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 30.4 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position to finance the already commissioned and planned product developments as well as the further growth of the company.
Note: The figures for the three-month period of 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
Due to the described delivery difficulties of the contracted manufacturer for the product Atorimib as well as the slower growth in sales and the approval delay of the new Single Pill AP D 12, APONTIS PHARMA had adjusted the forecast for fiscal year 2023 on 2 May 2023. The reason for the delay in approval was the exceptionally long national phase at the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), which is carried out within a period of 30 days according to the applicable approval guidelines for decentralized European procedures. The European approval procedure for this product had already been completed in March 2022.
The company now expects sales of EUR 42.6 million (previously: EUR 51.7 million) and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million (previously: EUR 3.2 million). APONTIS PHARMA is in constant contact with the manufacturer for the product Atorimib in order to improve the supply situation. A provision of the originally planned delivery quantities of Atorimib could again lead to a significant improvement in sales and EBITDA for APONTIS PHARMA. In addition, the manufacturer is currently ramping up another production facility, so that a continuous improvement in deliveries of Atorimib can probably be expected from Q4 2023 on.
Despite the planned temporary and unexpected sudden challenges in the current fiscal year 2023, APONTIS PHARMA remains on track to achieve its mid-term targets. The company expects to launch at least three new Single Pills in the current fiscal year and at least five new Single Pills in fiscal year 2024. In addition, the company has a strong product pipeline with a total of seven additional Single Pills in development or in-licensing. The company is very successful in expanding the Single Pill portfolio and is therefore very likely to significantly exceed the IPO target of at least 20 Single Pills in Germany by 2026.
Pillar 1 is the scientific documentation of the benefits of the Single Pill therapy concept. The benefits of Single Pill therapy have been well documented in a number of studies and scientific publications, such as START, START 2.0, SECURE, and NEPTUNO, and are leading to increasing acceptance among German physicians.
Pillar 2 is the expansion of the Single Pill portfolio and the continuous expansion of the product pipeline consisting of in-licensing and contract development. Including the recently announced new contracts with a medium-term launch horizon, APONTIS PHARMA currently has a total of 15 development and in-licensing agreements in its product pipeline.
Pillar 3 is the introduction of structured substitution processes from loose combinations to Single Pills by the treating physicians. APONTIS PHARMA already introduced a new digital support at the beginning of Q2 2023. In addition, another digital tool will be made available to physicians starting in June, facilitating the implementation of structured substitution processes.
We remain on track to achieve our mid-term target of 20 Single Pills by 2026 and are expected to significantly exceed it. In addition, we are offering to support a target audience of around 25,000 physicians in substituting loose combinations with Single Pills. This is a step-by-step development that we intend to accelerate with the introduction of our new digital tools. The benefits in treating patients with Single Pills are obvious, whether in terms of improved quality of life, medical treatment, or financial savings for the healthcare system. At the same time, our Single Pill portfolio gives us the strategic advantage that established active ingredients do not become obsolete due to a lack of innovation and can therefore be monetized sustainably and in the long term as Single Pills, while the need for Single Pills in an aging society such as in Germany and thus the addressable patient base continues to grow.
Due to these positive general conditions for APONTIS PHARMA, we consider ourselves to be in an excellent strategic position as the Single Pill Company and regard the current impact on sales and earnings as only a short-term challenge on our way to establishing Single Pill as Gold Standard.
CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz, and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of the three-month period of 2023 in a webcast presentation today, 9 May 2023 9.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in time to attend at:
APONTIS PHARMA Quarterly 3M Announcement - Webcast/Phone Conference.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the companys website before it begins.
Note: The figures for the three-month period 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
Note: The figures as of 31 March 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
Note: The figures for the three-month period of 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 25,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
