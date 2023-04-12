|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA: New development partnership with Midas Pharma Expansion of Single Pill portfolio with EU-wide property rights opens up additional revenue potential
APONTIS PHARMA: New development partnership with Midas Pharma Expansion of Single Pill portfolio with EU-wide property rights opens up additional revenue potential
The new Single Pill to be developed by Midas Pharma addresses a large and, given the demographic developments, steadily growing group of hypertension patients. In Germany alone, around 440,000 people are currently taking a loose combination of the two substance classes. APONTIS PHARMA anticipates an annual revenue potential of more than EUR 6.0 million for the German market in the medium term. The expansion of the development pipeline for Single Pills with EU-wide IP rights also opens up additional sales potential for APONTIS PHARMA through out-licensing of marketing and sales outside the home market of Germany. APONTIS PHARMA is currently pursuing the development of five Single Pills with EU-wide IP rights.
The market launch of this new Single Pill with EU-wide IP rights in Germany is planned for the end of 2027; according to current planning, four more Single Pills with EU-wide IP rights are to be launched in 2026. In total, APONTIS PHARMA has so far announced the medium-term market launch of 13 Single Pills, which will successively complement the existing Single Pill portfolio. Currently, APONTIS PHARMA has ten Single Pills on the market. At least three more Single Pills are expected to be launched in 2023.
Midas Pharma is a pharmaceutical company based in Ingelheim, Germany, that offers products, services and expertise along the entire pharmaceutical value chain from Starting Materials and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to market ready Finished Products and Devices. Since over three decades the family-owned company has successfully contributed to the Pharma sector and has step by step expanded its competencies. For 2023 Midas Pharma Group is expecting an annual turnover with over 530 Mio. EUR. With more than 270 employees and 10 locations in all major pharmaceutical markets worldwide Midas Pharma has excellent local know-how, local contacts and well-established networks in different pharmaceutical sectors (biological products, small molecules and medical devices). Thanks to many years of experience and extensive expertise, Midas Pharma has a proven track record of successfully supporting its customers in coordinating even complex pharmaceutical projects and creating significant added value.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
