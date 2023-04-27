EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA with first in-licensing of a Single Pill with two active ingredients for the primary prophylaxis of cardiovascular events - market launch already planned for early 2024

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

APONTIS PHARMA with first in-licensing of a Single Pill with two active ingredients for the primary prophylaxis of cardiovascular events - market launch already planned for early 2024



New attractive therapy option for hypertension patients at high risk or with additional existing hyperlipidemia

Medium-term annual sales potential of the new Single Pill of around EUR 2.3 million

In 2023 and 2024 at least eight Single Pill launches planned



Monheim am Rhein, 27 April 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, with an additional short-term in-licensing is offering for the first time a Single Pill with two active ingredients for primary prophylaxis. Two Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA are already available on the market for the secondary prophylaxis of cardiovascular events.

With a potential patient group totaling around 30,000 people in Germany, APONTIS PHARMA anticipates medium-term sales potential of around EUR 2.3 million per year for this new Single Pill for primary prophylaxis in hypertension patients with a high risk of cardiovascular events or with additional existing hyperlipidemia. The active ingredient combination of the new Single Pill will be announced at a later date. The market launch is planned for early 2024.

At present, ten Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA are on the market in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the 14th announced launch in APONTIS PHARMA's Single Pill pipeline. A total of at least eight launches of Single Pills are thus planned in 2023 and 2024, at least three of which will take place in the current fiscal year.



Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: The new Single Pill once again underscores that our reputation for developing our own Single Pills makes us the preferred partner of pharmaceutical companies for in-licensing in Germany. With the combination of RAAS blocker and statin in a Single Pill, we offer patients another attractive therapy option in primary prophylaxis. To convince physicians of the benefits of the Single Pill and to improve the lives of as many patients as possible through appropriate substitution of loose substances, we are increasingly leveraging the strengths of our sales force. The results of the major START and SECURE studies provide impressive evidence of how patients who are substituted for Single Pills by their physicians benefit from a significant reduction in cardiovascular events and a lower mortality rate as a result of better adherence to therapy.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 25,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



