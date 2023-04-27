|
27.04.2023 07:30:39
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA with first in-licensing of a Single Pill with two active ingredients for the primary prophylaxis of cardiovascular events - market launch already planned for early 2024
APONTIS PHARMA with first in-licensing of a Single Pill with two active ingredients for the primary prophylaxis of cardiovascular events - market launch already planned for early 2024
With a potential patient group totaling around 30,000 people in Germany, APONTIS PHARMA anticipates medium-term sales potential of around EUR 2.3 million per year for this new Single Pill for primary prophylaxis in hypertension patients with a high risk of cardiovascular events or with additional existing hyperlipidemia. The active ingredient combination of the new Single Pill will be announced at a later date. The market launch is planned for early 2024.
At present, ten Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA are on the market in Germany for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The new Single Pill is the 14th announced launch in APONTIS PHARMA's Single Pill pipeline. A total of at least eight launches of Single Pills are thus planned in 2023 and 2024, at least three of which will take place in the current fiscal year.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 25,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
