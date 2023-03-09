|
09.03.2023 07:30:26
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA with successful financial year 2022: Revenue and EBITDA forecast slightly exceeded according to preliminary calculations
|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
APONTIS PHARMA with successful financial year 2022: Revenue and EBITDA forecast slightly exceeded according to preliminary calculations
According to preliminary calculations, revenues of Single Pills in 2022 again showed double-digit growth of 16% to EUR 36.5 million (2021: EUR 31.5 million), raising the share in APONTIS PHARMA's total revenues to 66% (2021: 62%). Here, all Single Pills recorded double-digit growth rates, apart from the Caramlo® product, which was affected by tenders from public health insurers. The number of patients in treatment with Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA increased by 22% to around 330 thousand (2021: 270 thousand). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and, amortization (EBITDA) at EUR 5.6 million (2021: EUR 2.4 million; adjusted for IPO costs: EUR 5.9 million) were also slightly above the forecast of EUR 5.5 million, despite planned higher procurement costs for the Ulunar® product of EUR 2.1 million and increased expenses for accelerating sales activities. The EBITDA margin amounted to 10.0% (2021: 4.6%; adjusted for IPO costs: 11.5%).
The positive consolidated net result of EUR 2.7 million (2021: net loss of EUR 0.7 million) and the lower working capital resulted in a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 36.3 million (2021: EUR 29.8 million). While equity increased, the share buyback programs carried out in the financial year amounting to EUR 1.8m and the higher balance sheet total, in particular, resulted in a decline in the equity ratio, which still remains high, at 69.4% (2021: 75.2%). APONTIS PHARMA has a healthy asset and financial position to finance further growth.
For the 2023 financial year, the Management Board expects Single Pill revenues to grow by 11%. Here, growth contributions from the existing product portfolio as well as the planned launches of at least three single pills will more than compensate for the effects from the tenders for Caramlo® and Atorimib® according to the expectations of the Management Board. These are offset by the effects of the co-marketing agreement with Novartis for the products Jalra®/Icandra®, which expired at the end of September 2022 and generated sales of EUR 7 million in the previous year. Consequently, total revenues of EUR 51.7 million are forecast. APONTIS PHARMA will continue its targeted investments in distribution and marketing in 2023 to build up its medium- and long-term growth structures, meaning that lower total revenues with a higher cost base are expected to result in EBITDA below the previous year's level at EUR 3.3 million.
The Management Board regards 2023 as a transitional year. As such, the market launches of at least three single pills planned for the current financial year are expected to make a significant contribution to sales and earnings as early as 2024. Moreover, based on the long-standing experience and distribution strength of its sales force, APONTIS PHARMA is confident of regaining market share from lost tenders for Caramlo® and Atorimib® through active brand management, as was previously successfully achieved for Tonotec®. APONTIS PHARMA boasts an extensive pipeline of potential drug combinations for new Single Pills in addition to the ten agreements for contract development and in-licensing that have been concluded by the end of 2022.
The Management Board of APONTIS PHARMA remains committed to its medium-term plan to expand the portfolio to more than 20 Single Pills by 2026 with sales of approximately EUR 100 million and an EBITDA margin of approximately 30%.
CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the preliminary results of financial year 2022 in a webcast presentation today, 9 March 2023, 9.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA preliminary (unaudited) 2022 financials - Webcast/Conference Call.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the start of the event.
Note: The figures for FY 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
The 2022 Annual Report of APONTIS PHARMA AG will be available on the company website at apontis-pharma.de/investor-relations as of 30 March 2023.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europes leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Investor Relations
09.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|APONTIS PHARMA AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
|40789 Monheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@apontis-pharma.de
|Internet:
|https://apontis-pharma.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGM5
|WKN:
|A3CMGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|1577191
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1577191 09.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!