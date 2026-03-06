EQS-News: Appointment of Falk Neukirch as Chief Financial Officer to expire on April 30, 2026

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Appointment of Falk Neukirch as Chief Financial Officer to expire on April 30, 2026



06.03.2026 / 08:17 CET/CEST

Press release

Appointment of Falk Neukirch as Chief Financial Officer to expire on April 30, 2026

Berlin, March 6, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG announces that the appointment of Falk Neukirch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG will not be extended beyond the end of his current term in April 2026 at his own request.

Following the successful repositioning and international expansion of the Medios Group, Falk Neukirch has decided to pursue new professional opportunities. This also provides the opportunity to realign the Group’s leadership structure under the leadership of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Meier.

Since the beginning of his tenure in October 2021, which was extended in May 2023 until April 2026, Mr. Neukirch has played a key role in shaping and advancing the development of the Medios Group. In particular, he elevated systems, processes and structures in the areas of finance and controlling to a new level, significantly enhancing transparency and steering capability across the Group. This included, among other achievements, the successful implementation of a new ERP system, the rollout of which commenced in January 2026.

In addition to operational improvements, Mr. Neukirch made a substantial contribution to the successful execution of several significant acquisitions and the swift integration of the acquired entities into the Medios Group’s finance organization. This particularly included the acquisition and integration of the CEBAN Group in 2024, during which more than 50 entities were successfully integrated into the finance function within a very short period of time. In this context, under Mr. Neukirch’s leadership, long-term bank financing in the amount of €225 million was secured.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: “Falk Neukirch has played a decisive role in shaping Medios’ development since 2021 and has made important contributions to the further advancement of our organization. With strong financial expertise and strong commitment, he has sustainably strengthened the finance function and made a significant contribution to the transparency and stability of the Group. He has also provided decisive support to the Company’s positive development through his involvement in strategically important projects and acquisitions.”

The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Mr. Neukirch for the trusting and constructive cooperation, his dedication and his valuable contribution to the positive development of the Medios Group. During a key phase of transformation, Mr. Neukirch advanced the Group with prudence and a high level of professional expertise.

To ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, Mr. Neukirch will remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity on a transitional basis.

Important events for Medios AG in the 2026 financial year:

March 26 Annual Report 2025 May 12 Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2026 June 10 Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2026 August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026 November 10 Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2026

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of specialty pharmaceuticals in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios focuses on future-oriented individual medicine to enable all people to receive the most innovative therapies together with pharmacies, specialist practices, and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are listed in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

More information on the topic of individual medicine: https://app.medios.group/individualmedizin

