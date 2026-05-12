AppSwarm Aktie

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WKN DE: A1402R / ISIN: US03834T1025

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12.05.2026 15:35:21

EQS-News: AppSwarm Launches BARAI, Its AI-Powered App, on the Google Play Store

EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
AppSwarm Launches BARAI, Its AI-Powered App, on the Google Play Store

12.05.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OK - May 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, Launches BARAI, its AI-Powered App, on the Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai

BARAI is an AI-driven app that transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary drink recipes. Now available on the Google Play Store, BARAI makes mixology fun, accessible, and endlessly creative for everyone - from professional bartenders to home enthusiasts. BARAI reimagines beverage creation by leveraging advanced AI to generate personalized cocktail, smoothie, and mocktail recipes based on ingredients users already have on hand. Whether hosting a party, experimenting with new flavors, or crafting a signature drink, BARAI turns any pantry into a source of inspiration.

BARAI Key Features:

  • Ingredient-Based AI Recipe Generation: Instantly create custom drink recipes using what’s already in your kitchen.
  • Personalized Drink Creation: Discover unique, tailored cocktails and beverages designed specifically for you.
  • Step-by-Step Instructions: Clear, easy-to-follow guidance for perfect results every time.
  • Save & Share: Store your favorite recipes and share them with friends or the BARAI community.

“We’re thrilled to bring BARAI to Android users worldwide,” said Christopher Bailey, CEO of AppSwarm. “By combining powerful AI with an intuitive design, BARAI empowers people to unleash their creativity and craft unforgettable drinks with whatever ingredients they have available. It’s mixology made simple and fun.”

Ready to elevate your drink game?
Download BARAI now on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai

Further, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases delivered throughout 2025 and 2026.

2025 Highlights

  • AskOptima is AppSwarm’s AI-powered search engine platform.
    It functions as an intelligent, conversational search tool that goes beyond traditional keyword-based search engines by using advances in natural language processing (NLP) and contextual understanding.
  • Zombie Survival: Rise of the Undead Shooter (also known as Rise of Zombie Survival Game) - Launched July 2025
    A free-to-play action-packed zombie shooter game available on the Apple App Store, delivering thrilling first-person shooter gameplay with in-app purchases.
  • BARAI (AI Cocktail Maker) - Launched August 2025
    An AI-powered app that redefines mixology by generating creative cocktail, smoothie, mocktail, and beverage recipes based on ingredients users have on hand. Initially released on the Apple App Store, with the Android version following in early 2026.
  • Travel Safe | Guide - Launched September 2025
    A comprehensive travel safety and planning app offering destination insights, real-time safety tools, and practical alerts for travelers. Available on the Apple App Store.
  • Health Note | CALMI - Acquired May 2025
    An AI-powered wellness and health note application designed to support stress reduction, better sleep, and cardiovascular health. Added to AppSwarm’s portfolio and available on the Apple App Store.

2026 Highlights

  • AniPet (AI-Powered Animal Identification) - Launched on iOS in January 2026, with AniPet Nature version released on Google Play in April 2026. AniPet is an innovative AI app that instantly identifies animals, pets, birds, and wildlife from user photos, turning nature encounters into educational and engaging experiences. This marked a key step in our cross-platform strategy.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: 
AppSwarm, Corp.
918-706-5497
info@app-swarm.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AppSwarm Inc.
United States
ISIN: US03834T1025
EQS News ID: 2326304

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326304  12.05.2026 CET/CEST

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