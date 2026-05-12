AppSwarm Aktie
WKN DE: A1402R / ISIN: US03834T1025
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12.05.2026 15:35:21
EQS-News: AppSwarm Launches BARAI, Its AI-Powered App, on the Google Play Store
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EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
TULSA, OK - May 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, Launches BARAI, its AI-Powered App, on the Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai
BARAI is an AI-driven app that transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary drink recipes. Now available on the Google Play Store, BARAI makes mixology fun, accessible, and endlessly creative for everyone - from professional bartenders to home enthusiasts. BARAI reimagines beverage creation by leveraging advanced AI to generate personalized cocktail, smoothie, and mocktail recipes based on ingredients users already have on hand. Whether hosting a party, experimenting with new flavors, or crafting a signature drink, BARAI turns any pantry into a source of inspiration.
BARAI Key Features:
“We’re thrilled to bring BARAI to Android users worldwide,” said Christopher Bailey, CEO of AppSwarm. “By combining powerful AI with an intuitive design, BARAI empowers people to unleash their creativity and craft unforgettable drinks with whatever ingredients they have available. It’s mixology made simple and fun.”
Ready to elevate your drink game?
Further, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases delivered throughout 2025 and 2026.
2025 Highlights
2026 Highlights
About APPSWARM
AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/
Forward-Looking Statements:
“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.
Investor and Media Contacts:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: AppSwarm Inc.
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AppSwarm Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US03834T1025
|EQS News ID:
|2326304
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326304 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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