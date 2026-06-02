AppSwarm Aktie

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WKN DE: A1402R / ISIN: US03834T1025

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02.06.2026 15:03:01

EQS-News: AppSwarm Releases SmartShop: The Ultimate AI-Powered, Real-Time Grocery App to Compare Prices Near You

EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
AppSwarm Releases SmartShop: The Ultimate AI-Powered, Real-Time Grocery App to Compare Prices Near You

02.06.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OK - June 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, SmartShop (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194).

SmartShop empowers users to create shopping lists and see at a glance where their entire list is the cheapest, eliminating guesswork and overpaying for groceries. With location-based results, detailed price breakdowns, and smart insights, the app makes smarter shopping effortless and intuitive.

Key Features of SmartShop include:

•  Smart Price Comparison: Compare your full shopping list across multiple nearby stores in real time.

•  Location-Based Results: Discover the best deals at stores around you.

•  Price Breakdown: View savings per item and total potential savings.

•  Easy Shopping Lists: Quickly create, edit, and manage your lists.

•  Map View: See stores on a map and navigate to the best option.

•  Smart Insights: Actionable suggestions like “Save $5 at another store” or “This store is cheapest for most items.”

“SmartShop was built to solve a real everyday problem - rising grocery costs and the frustration of not knowing where to shop for the best deals,” said Christopher Bailey, CEO at AppSwarm. “By putting real-time price comparisons right in users’ pockets, we’re helping families save time and money on every shopping trip.”

The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store, with optional in-app purchases.

Download SmartShop here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194

Additionally, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases delivered throughout 2025 and 2026.

2025 Highlights

2026 Highlights

AniPet is an innovative AI app that instantly identifies animals, pets, birds, and wildlife from user photos, turning nature encounters into educational and engaging experiences. This marked a key step in our cross-platform strategy.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: 
AppSwarm, Corp.
918-706-5497
info@app-swarm.com


News Source: AppSwarm Inc.


02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AppSwarm Inc.
United States
ISIN: US03834T1025
EQS News ID: 2338162

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338162  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

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