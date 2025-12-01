Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

artec technologies Aktie

artec technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 520958 / ISIN: DE0005209589

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 10:30:03

EQS-News: artec technologies expands business in the Middle East: Sales office opened in Dubai and industry expert recruited locally

EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Expansion
artec technologies expands business in the Middle East: Sales office opened in Dubai and industry expert recruited locally

01.12.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artec technologies expands business in the Middle East: Sales office opened in Dubai and industry expert recruited locally

  • Sales office opened in Dubai Media City
  • Mark Barkey takes over management – over 25 years of sales experience in the region's broadcast, OTT, and telecommunications market
     

Diepholz / Dubai, December 1, 2025: The Middle East is an important growth market for artec technologies AG. For many years, government institutions and private companies in the region have been choosing artec's modern media & broadcast recording and analysis systems. In order to better exploit local market opportunities, the company opened a sales office in Dubai Media City on December 1, 2025. From there, it aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, expand its network, and win new customers. Mark Barkey, an industry expert with over 25 years of sales experience in the broadcast, OTT, and telecommunications market, will take over as head of the office.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for our XENTAURIX Media & Broadcast Logging Solutions and MULTIEYE video security technologies,” says Thomas Hoffmann, CEO of artec technologies AG. "With Mark Barkey, we are gaining an experienced expert for the region. He will enable us to offer our customers 24/7 service and take support to a new level – from shorter response times to more comprehensive technical service."

In September, artec technologies was awarded another prestigious project from the Middle East: a leading news agency in the Gulf region commissioned the company to develop a news app with an integrated streaming media platform. The core feature is voice control, which facilitates access to international and foreign-language news. The solution is based on artec's AI-supported XENTAURIX software and hardware solutions.

About artec technologies AG

The publicly traded artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) from Diepholz (Germany) develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording, and evaluation of video, audio, and metadata in networks and the Internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in this context. artec offers its customers a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) for both standard products and custom developments and cloud services. Its customers include national and international broadcasters, media companies, security authorities, and industrial companies.

>> www.artec.de

>> www.xentaurix.com

Contact Press and Investor Relations:
artec technologies AG
Fabian Lorenz
E-Mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Tel.: +49 5441 599516

 


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: artec technologies AG
Mühlenstr. 15-18
49356 Diepholz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5441 / 599 50
Fax: +49 (0)5441 / 599 570
E-mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Internet: www.artec.de
ISIN: DE0005209589
WKN: 520958
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2238090

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238090  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu artec technologies AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu artec technologies AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

artec technologies AG 2,45 15,57% artec technologies AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:21 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
09:13 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
08:17 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Montag kaum vom Fleck, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Abschlägen zeigt. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen