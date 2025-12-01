EQS-News: artec technologies expands business in the Middle East: Sales office opened in Dubai and industry expert recruited locally

EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Expansion

artec technologies expands business in the Middle East: Sales office opened in Dubai and industry expert recruited locally



01.12.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Sales office opened in Dubai Media City

Mark Barkey takes over management – over 25 years of sales experience in the region's broadcast, OTT, and telecommunications market



Diepholz / Dubai, December 1, 2025: The Middle East is an important growth market for artec technologies AG. For many years, government institutions and private companies in the region have been choosing artec's modern media & broadcast recording and analysis systems. In order to better exploit local market opportunities, the company opened a sales office in Dubai Media City on December 1, 2025. From there, it aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, expand its network, and win new customers. Mark Barkey, an industry expert with over 25 years of sales experience in the broadcast, OTT, and telecommunications market, will take over as head of the office.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for our XENTAURIX Media & Broadcast Logging Solutions and MULTIEYE video security technologies,” says Thomas Hoffmann, CEO of artec technologies AG. "With Mark Barkey, we are gaining an experienced expert for the region. He will enable us to offer our customers 24/7 service and take support to a new level – from shorter response times to more comprehensive technical service."

In September, artec technologies was awarded another prestigious project from the Middle East: a leading news agency in the Gulf region commissioned the company to develop a news app with an integrated streaming media platform. The core feature is voice control, which facilitates access to international and foreign-language news. The solution is based on artec's AI-supported XENTAURIX software and hardware solutions.

About artec technologies AG

The publicly traded artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) from Diepholz (Germany) develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording, and evaluation of video, audio, and metadata in networks and the Internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in this context. artec offers its customers a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) for both standard products and custom developments and cloud services. Its customers include national and international broadcasters, media companies, security authorities, and industrial companies.

>> www.artec.de

>> www.xentaurix.com

