13.10.2022 20:04:45
EQS-News: artnet AG: Artnet Auctions: Strong Start to Fall Season with works by Frankenthaler, Warhol, and Pendleton
Artnet Auctions: Strong Start to Fall Season with works by Frankenthaler, Warhol, and Pendleton
New York/Berlin, October 13, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only fine art, is pleased to announce headlining auction for the fall season.
The Artnet Auctions Post-War & Contemporary Art team kicked off the fall season with a sale of Post-War Abstraction masterworks worth over 1 million USD. Presented in partnership with Post-War connoisseur Dakota Sica, GEMS: Collecting Post-War Abstraction offered an exciting selection of Abstract Expressionism and Color Field painting. The lots in this sale featured leading names in Abstract Expressionism and color field painting and attracted competitive international bidding. A spectacular work by Wolfgang Tillmans, Hermine,a, fetched $93,700. Other highlights included a large-scale canvas by Friedel Dzubas, which achieved $175,000, and a signature work on paper by Frank Stella, which achieved $137,500.
Hans Hofmann, Composition No 2., estimated at $250,000 - $350,000
This autumn, Artnet Auctions is also offering a stellar line-up of artworks in upcoming sales. Among many others, these include Andy Warhols Queen Elizabeth II, from: Reigning Queens (Royal Edition), estimated at $400,000600,000, which is especially poignant given the recent passing of Her Majesty. Further masterpieces include Helen Frankenthalers Four Pochoirs (complete set of 4 works) estimated at $40,00060,000, Hans Hofmanns Composition #2, estimated at $250,000 - 350,000, Darren Almonds, Fullmoon Cape Verde Archipelago estimated at $30,000 - $50,000, as well as Adam Pendletons Untitled (Who We Are), estimated at $150,000 - $200,000.
Click through to browse and bid on Artnet Auctions
About Artnet
Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnets market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnets marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnets broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.
