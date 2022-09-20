EQS-News: artnet AG: Weng Fine Art AG announces voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of artnet AG

EQS-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous

artnet AG: Weng Fine Art AG announces voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of artnet AG



20.09.2022 / 23:46 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Weng Fine Art AG announces voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of artnet AG

Berlin, 20 September 2022. On 19 September 2022, Weng Fine Art AG ("Bidder") published its decision to launch a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of artnet AG ("artnet") for a number of shares in artnet ("artnet Shares") to be determined by the Bidder ("Offer"). The Offer is not intended to reach the 30% control threshold of voting rights pursuant to Section 29 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act. It is, therefore, not a takeover offer, but merely an offer to acquire a maximum of around 4.41% of the artnet Shares, since according to the last voting rights notification of Mr. Rüdiger K. Weng dated 29 December 2021 the Bidder and Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH already hold 25.59% of the voting rights in artnet. In addition, the Offer shall be made subject to the terms and conditions to be determined in the offer document of the Bidder.

The Bidder intends to offer the shareholders of artnet a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 7.20 per artnet Share. The three-month volume-weighted average price of the artnet Shares (XETRA) prior to the Bidders announcement of the Offer amounts to EUR 7.71 (source: Bloomberg), which is 7.08% higher than the announced offer price. The premium offered by the Bidder to the last closing price of the artnet Share (XETRA) of EUR 6.88 prior to the announcement of the Offer amounts to only 4.65%.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of artnet will carefully review the Offer after its publication and will issue a reasoned statement in accordance with their legal obligations after the offer document has been submitted by the Bidder. The reasoned statement will be published on artnets homepage at www.artnet.com/investor-relations/. Shareholders of artnet are asked not to take any action until this reasoned statement has been published.

