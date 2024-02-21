EQS-News: As of February 2024, TeamViewer receives a best-in-class in Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating

As of February 2024, TeamViewer receives a best-in-class in Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating



21.02.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

TeamViewer now leading the global ranking in the “Enterprise & Infrastructure Software” subindustry, outperforming over 430 peers

Among the Top 3 companies worldwide in the broader “Software & Services” industry

Further year-on-year improvement in rating highlights TeamViewer's genuine commitment to all areas of ESG



GOPPINGEN, February 21, 2024: TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is among the best-rated software companies worldwide in the latest ESG risk assessment by leading research, ratings and analytics firm Morningstar Sustainalytics.

In February 2024, TeamViewer received an ESG Risk Rating of 8.6 and was assessed by Morningstar Sustainalytics to be at negligible risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors – significantly lower than the industry average of 22.1, with most companies rated in the medium risk category. TeamViewer's score improved by 1.3 points compared to 2022, placing TeamViewer as the number one of more than 400 companies assessed in the “Enterprise & Infrastructure Software” sub-industry. In addition, TeamViewer ranked in the top 3 of more than 1,000 similar companies within the “Software & Services” industry group.

Michael Wilkens, Chief Financial Officer at TeamViewer: “I am proud to see our continued progress across all areas of ESG, with our environmental management ambition and continued focus on diversity being the two key drivers of improvement. Achievements in reducing our carbon footprint, coupled with significant efforts to promote an open and inclusive workplace, reflect our commitment to sustainability. This serves as a tangible demonstration to our customers, employees, shareholders, creditors and society in general, of our genuine commitment to sustainability guided by our c-a-r-e framework. Especially in the enterprise realm, where sustainable business practices have an even bigger impact on buying decisions, TeamViewer is positioning itself as a valuable partner.”

TeamViewer has committed to the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% to reach net-zero by 2040, 10 years earlier than recommended by the SBTi. To extend its influence beyond its own operations, TeamViewer plans to progressively involve suppliers in sustainability goals, mandating net zero-aligned objectives from all suppliers by 2028. Furthermore, TeamViewer has achieved its female representation targets within its supervisory and management boards, reaching 42.9% and 25%, respectively. Additionally, the company achieved its 33% target for female management participation across the entire organization in 2023 and is now setting the bar higher, aiming for 35% by 2027.

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e. a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics identifies five categories of ESG risk severity that could impact a company’s enterprise value: negligible (0-10), low (10-20), medium (20-30), high (30-40) and severe (40+). Learn more about the ESG Risk Ratings here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Martina Dier

Vice President, Global Communications

Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com



Investor Relations Contact

Bisera Grubesic

Vice President, Investors Relations

Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

