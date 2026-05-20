EQS-News: ASTA and Siemens Energy Extend Long-Term Agreement Early Through 2032

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

ASTA and Siemens Energy Extend Long-Term Agreement Early Through 2032



20.05.2026 / 08:03 CET/CEST

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ASTA and Siemens Energy Extend Long-Term Agreement Early Through 2032

Strategic Partnership Strengthens Supply Chain Security and Drives the Energy Transition Forward

The ASTA Group and Siemens Energy have extended their existing long-term agreement (LTA) ahead of schedule through the end of 2032. The agreement was signed at CWIEME Berlin, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for coil winding, insulation, and electrical manufacturing.

With this extension, both companies are consistently continuing their long-standing and trusting partnership. ASTA will continue to supply all of Siemens Energy’s European transformer plants with custom-manufactured CTCs (Continuously Transposed Conductors) as well as other highly specialized copper components and conductor solutions for the high-voltage sector. These include custom solutions in single- and multi-wire designs as well as tailor-made products for technologically demanding applications, particularly for HVDC transformers and shunt reactors.

“With the extension of our long-term agreement, we are further strengthening our strategic partnership with ASTA as one of the leading suppliers of copper conductors,” emphasizes Dr. Florian Bertram, Vice President Procurement of Siemens Energy Transformers. “Together, we are creating long-term planning and supply security while laying the foundation to advance our growth journey in a collaborative, resilient, and competitive way.”

The long-term partnership between the ASTA Group and Siemens Energy combines technological expertise with high reliability, providing both companies with planning security and a strong foundation for further joint growth. In doing so, the collaboration also makes an important contribution to the expansion of Europe’s energy infrastructure.

“The contract extension is the result of fair and transparent negotiations as well as the high level of commitment and flexibility shown by both partners,” emphasizes Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group. “It also sends a strong signal regarding the long-term strategic partnership and the sustainable growth prospects of both companies.”

The copper components and custom conductor solutions manufactured by ASTA are an integral part of Siemens Energy’s high-voltage power transformers, which are used worldwide in key energy infrastructure projects—including 2-GW HVDC offshore grid connection projects and large phase-shifting stations for European and American customers. In the high-voltage sector in particular, tailor-made solutions are required that must withstand extreme electrical, thermal, and mechanical stresses over the long term. With technological expertise, metallurgical know-how, and high precision, ASTA develops innovative products that support customers such as Siemens Energy in continuously advancing the performance and efficiency of modern transformer solutions.

To meet the rising demand from the European transformer industry in the wake of the energy transition over the long term, ASTA is also making targeted investments in expanding its production capacities in Europe. A new production site is currently being established in Bosnia and Herzegovina and is now ramping up operations. With a total area of more than 40,000 m², ASTA is thereby laying the foundation for a sustainable expansion of European production capacities while simultaneously strengthening supply security for European customers.

Together, ASTA and Siemens Energy are making an important contribution to the development of a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure, thereby driving the European and global energy transition forward in a sustainable manner.

In addition to their operational collaboration, Siemens Energy, as a long-standing partner, supported the ASTA Group’s initial public offering in January of this year as a cornerstone investor, thereby underscoring the close strategic ties between the two companies.

Press Contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com

Photo: Group photo of the LTA signing ceremony, May 19, 2026, CWIEME Berlin

© Jule Halsinger for ASTA

L–R: Alexander Gregori (Commodity Engineer, Siemens Energy) Thomas Vogl (Managing Director, ASTA Europe), Thomas Schneider (CSO, ASTA Group), Nicole Kohout (Global Commodity Manager Conductive Material, Siemens Energy), Karl Schäcke (CEO, ASTA Group), Mike Decraene (Head of Global Commodity Management, Siemens Energy), Florian Bertram (Vice President for Procurement & Supply Chain Transformers, Siemens Energy), Thomas Trimmel (Managing Director Sales, ASTA Europe)



About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.



Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

www.astagroup.com

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage.

The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. A majority stake in the wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 103,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €39.1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG

www.siemens-energy.com