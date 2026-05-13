ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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13.05.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: ASTA China Successfully Completes Capacity Expansion
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EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
PRESS RELEASE - Oed, 13 May 2026
ASTA China Successfully Completes Capacity Expansion
ASTA China has successfully completed a comprehensive capacity expansion project at its Baoying site. With the “Legacy Capacity Expansion” project, the company is increasing its annual production capacity by more than 30 percent, thereby further strengthening its competitiveness in one of the world’s most important energy markets.
The Chinese market is characterized by dynamic growth in the energy sector. The continuous expansion of power infrastructure, combined with increasing demands for efficiency and performance, is driving sustained demand for high-quality conductor materials. Against this backdrop, ASTA China’s expansion creates the conditions to serve customers even more flexibly and reliably in the future. The project is fully aligned with the ASTA Group’s consistently pursued local-for-local strategy, which focuses on regional value creation and customer proximity, as well as with the growth agenda communicated during the IPO to strategically expand production capacities in key markets.
“With the successful expansion of our Baoying site, we are implementing the initiatives announced during our IPO on schedule, while strategically strengthening our global production platform and creating additional capacity in one of our most important growth markets. This is a key building block in further scaling our international footprint and serving our customers worldwide even more efficiently and closer to the market,” emphasizes Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.
The expansion included both infrastructure measures and targeted investments in modern production technologies. These included construction extensions, the modernization of the power supply system, new maintenance areas, and additional production equipment, including a flat rolling mill, additional insulating coating lines, and a new line for the production of CTCs (Continuously Transposed Conductors). The products manufactured at the site are used as mission-critical components in major forward-looking projects across China and Asia.
“This expansion marks a strategic milestone for us. We are now able to serve our customers with significantly greater reliability and flexibility. The team delivered outstanding work and completed the project on schedule and within budget, despite the complexity of integrating new production lines into an actively operating plant,” explains Peter Roseneder, Managing Director Area Asia.
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About ASTA Energy Solutions AG
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2326650
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326650 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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