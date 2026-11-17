ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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17.11.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG already ahead of full-year 2025 earnings after nine months
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EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
ASTA Energy Solutions AG already ahead of full-year 2025 earnings after nine months
Oed (Austria), 17 November 2026 – After nine months, ASTA Energy Solutions AG (“ASTA”) has already exceeded its operating result for the whole of the previous year: adjusted EBITDA rose by 39.3% to EUR 51.0 million in the first three quarters of 2026, surpassing the figure of EUR 48.6 million for the 2025 financial year. Net sales increased by 23.3% to EUR 649.0 million, whilst net profit doubled to EUR 32.9 million. Demand continues to exceed available capacity in all sales regions. With the scheduled expansion of its production network, ASTA is creating the conditions to increasingly convert this demand potential into additional profitable growth. At the same time, the product mix improved in favour of high-margin orders. “At the time of our IPO in January, we outlined our plans: expand capacity, enter into long-term customer partnerships and strengthen recycling. After nine months, the figures show that we are consistently delivering on this plan. With this tailwind, we are heading into the final quarter and aim to close our first year as a listed company with record earnings,” says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.
Head of Investor Relations
ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Phone: +43 664 8080 5500
Email: ir@astagroup.com
17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|EQS News ID:
|2436184
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436184 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu ASTA Energy Solutions
|14.09.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|28.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|14.09.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|28.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|14.09.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|28.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASTA Energy Solutions
|49,80
|4,40%