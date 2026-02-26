ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

26.02.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG and GANZ Electric strengthen European transformer industry through strategic partnership

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract
ASTA Energy Solutions AG and GANZ Electric strengthen European transformer industry through strategic partnership

26.02.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Oed, 26 February 2026

ASTA Energy Solutions AG and GANZ Electric strengthen European transformer industry through strategic partnership
Joint commitment to quality, sustainability, and resilient supply chains for Europe's energy infrastructure

ASTA Energy Solutions AG (ASTA) and GANZ Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Plc. (GANZ Electric) are intensifying their long-standing cooperation within the framework of a strategic partnership (long-term agreement) for high-quality winding materials in the field of high-voltage transformers. The cooperation focuses on the reliable supply of high-quality copper components to the European market – ensuring low-loss power transmission, high thermal resilience and maximum operational reliability – including continuously transposed conductors (CTCs), multiple insulated wires and single wire conductors.

In this way, both companies are making an important contribution to the stability and resilience of the European energy infrastructure.

“Technological excellence arises where experience, innovative strength, and partnership-based thinking come together. Our cooperation with GANZ Electric stands for precisely these values. Together, we are creating stable conditions for the energy infrastructure of tomorrow,” says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.

Copper is a key material in transformer manufacturing. Its quality, and sustainable processing are crucial for the efficiency, service life, and environmental balance of modern energy systems. The partnership between ASTA and GANZ Electric is based on shared quality standards, technical excellence, and a clear commitment to sustainability and responsible value creation in Europe.

“GANZ Electric has been strategically positioned to increase manufacturing capacity in response to evolving market needs across Europe. Partnering with ASTA represents a significant milestone for our company, with the new alliance set to enhance security of supply by establishing a fully integrated European value chain,” Gergely Gál, CEO of GANZ Electric adds.

The strengthened cooperation not only supports security of supply within Europe, but also promotes sustainable production structures, reduced CO2 emissions, and circular material concepts along the supply chain.

GANZ Electric has a long history dating back to 1844, and to this day the company stands for innovation and engineering expertise. As an Austrian specialist in multi-insulated copper components, ASTA contributes comprehensive know-how in the development and production of high-performance winding materials. Thomas Trimmel, Managing Director of ASTA Europe, emphasizes: “The European energy transition requires high-performance and reliable transformers. We have a long-standing, trusting relationship with GANZ Electric. By strategically deepening this partnership, we are jointly strengthening the European value chain and sending a clear signal for quality, sustainability, and security of supply.”


PRESS CONTACT
Mag. Jürgen Beilein
Phone: +43 664 831 2 841
Email: Juergen.Beilein@astagroup.com

 

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG
ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition. astagroup.com
 

About GANZ Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Plc.
Ganz Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Plc. is a long-established European transformer and machine manufacturing company based in Hungary. The company combines decades of engineering tradition with modern manufacturing and development processes for energy infrastructure. www.ganzelectric.com


26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Phone: +43 2632 700
E-mail: office@astagroup.com
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
ISIN: AT100ASTA001
WKN: A4214T
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2278364

 
End of News EQS News Service

2278364  26.02.2026 CET/CEST

