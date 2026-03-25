EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG establishes a strong leadership structure for its growth trajectory

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ASTA Energy Solutions AG establishes a strong leadership structure for its growth trajectory



25.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ASTA Energy Solutions AG establishes a strong leadership structure for its growth trajectory



New key positions in Sales and Technology

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is consistently aligning its leadership organization with further growth and strengthening its management structure by expanding its Management Board. Thomas Schneider has been appointed Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Dr. Thomas Vogl Chief Technology Officer (CTO); both have also been granted power of attorney (Prokura). In their central management roles, they will report directly to CEO Dr. Karl Schäcke.



This step establishes clear responsibilities, providing the foundation for ASTA to strengthen its position in an increasingly dynamic market, accelerate global growth and drive innovation in the energy sector.



"By expanding our management structure, we are creating the conditions to drive consistent growth and further expand our market position. " says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group. "Thomas Schneider and Dr. Thomas Vogl will take on key roles in advancing our sales and technology capabilities. I look forward to continuing to work with them and am confident that, in their new roles, their experience and strategic vision will provide a significant boost to innovation, customer focus and sustainable value creation.”



Leadership profiles



Thomas Schneider – Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

As Chief Sales Officer, Thomas Schneider will be responsible for global sales strategy, business development, key account management, and the expansion of international customer relationships. Previously, in senior roles at globally operating industrial companies—including global responsibility for sales and market development in the power transformers segment—Schneider built international sales organizations, opened new markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, and led major strategic projects with leading utilities and OEMs. His extensive experience in sales leadership and strategic growth management will help to increase ASTA’s market presence and strengthen partnerships in important industries and regions. “I am excited to further expand my industry experience and support ASTA on its dynamic growth path in the coming years. I would like to thank the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the trust they have placed in me. I am looking forward to taking on my new responsibilities and to our shared future.” says Thomas Schneider. His expertise strengthens ASTA in the operational execution of its growth strategy and underscores the importance of sales as a key driver of the company’s development.



Dr. Thomas Vogl – Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Thomas Vogl assumes overall responsibility for technical innovation, product and production development, as well as ASTA’s long-term technology strategy. Vogl earned his doctorate from the Montanuniversität Leoben and has more than 15 years of international industrial and leadership experience. Since 2018, Vogl has been part of the ASTA Group, initially serving as Head of Engineering and, from 2020, as Production Manager, where he was responsible for the operational transformation of production sites. In 2022, he was appointed Managing Director of ASTA Elektrodraht GmbH in Oed and, in parallel, oversaw the establishment of a production site in Bosnia as a greenfield investment. Since 2023, he has led both European production sites as Managing Director of ASTA Europe. “I look forward to further strengthening ASTA’s position as a technology leader in the industry and, together with the team, advancing the company’s research, development, and production activities. Our focus is on building on existing strengths while also introducing new technological impulses to meet future market requirements,” explains Vogl. His capabilities as a key leadership figure for technological excellence and industrial scaling will further strengthen ASTA in a sustainable way.



ASTA's strengthened leadership structure is laying the foundations for the successful implementation of its planned growth in the coming years.



PRESS CONTACT

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

Email:

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is consistently aligning its leadership organization with further growth and strengthening its management structure by expanding its Management Board.has been appointed) and; both have also been grantedIn their central management roles, they will report directly to CEO Dr. Karl Schäcke.This step establishes clear responsibilities, providing the foundation for ASTA to strengthen its position in an increasingly dynamic market, accelerate global growth and drive innovation in the energy sector." says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group. "As Chief Sales Officer, Thomas Schneider will be responsible for global sales strategy, business development, key account management, and the expansion of international customer relationships. Previously, in senior roles at globally operating industrial companies—including global responsibility for sales and market development in the power transformers segment—Schneider built international sales organizations, opened new markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, and led major strategic projects with leading utilities and OEMs. His extensive experience in sales leadership and strategic growth management will help to increase ASTA’s market presence and strengthen partnerships in important industries and regions. “I am excited to further expand my industry experience and support ASTA on its dynamic growth path in the coming years. I would like to thank the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the trust they have placed in me. I am looking forward to taking on my new responsibilities and to our shared future.says Thomas Schneider. His expertise strengthens ASTA in the operational execution of its growth strategy and underscores the importance of sales as a key driver of the company’s development.As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Thomas Vogl assumes overall responsibility for technical innovation, product and production development, as well as ASTA’s long-term technology strategy. Vogl earned his doctorate from the Montanuniversität Leoben and has more than 15 years of international industrial and leadership experience. Since 2018, Vogl has been part of the ASTA Group, initially serving as Head of Engineering and, from 2020, as Production Manager, where he was responsible for the operational transformation of production sites. In 2022, he was appointed Managing Director of ASTA Elektrodraht GmbH in Oed and, in parallel, oversaw the establishment of a production site in Bosnia as a greenfield investment. Since 2023, he has led both European production sites as Managing Director of ASTA Europe.explains Vogl. His capabilities as a key leadership figure for technological excellence and industrial scaling will further strengthen ASTA in a sustainable way.ASTA's strengthened leadership structure is laying the foundations for the successful implementation of its planned growth in the coming years.Mag. Jürgen BeileinPhone: +43 664 831 2 841Email: Juergen.Beilein@astagroup.com ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition. astagroup.com

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