EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG publishes strong FY 2025 results and reinforces strategic momentum following successful IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

ASTA Energy Solutions AG publishes strong FY 2025 results and reinforces strategic momentum following successful IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange



24.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ASTA Energy Solutions AG publishes strong FY 2025 results and reinforces strategic momentum following successful IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Oed (Austria), 24 April 2026 – ASTA Energy Solutions AG (the “Company” or “ASTA”), a global, vertically integrated producer of high-performance copper-based solutions, which are embedded in the heart of modern energy systems, powering mid- to high-voltage transformers, industrial generators, and the expanding network of data centers, today announces its consolidated full year 2025 results. The financial year was marked by significant operational, financial and strategic progress, further strengthening ASTA’s position at the center of the global energy transition and the ongoing modernization of energy infrastructure worldwide.

Highlights

Net sales reached EUR 695.8 million (+8.3% yoy), whereby net - value sales [1] increased to EUR 146.5 million (+16.8% yoy), supported by sustained demand in ASTA’s core markets within the global transformer and generator industry.

reached EUR 695.8 million (+8.3% yoy), whereby [1] increased to EUR 146.5 million (+16.8% yoy), supported by sustained demand in ASTA’s core markets within the global transformer and generator industry. Adjusted EBITDA [2] rose to EUR 48.6 million (+36.9% yoy), with margin on net-value sales expanding to 33.2% (FY 2024: 28.3%), driven by a mix of pricing power, volume growth and cost efficiency gains.

[2] rose to EUR 48.6 million (+36.9% yoy), with margin on net-value sales expanding to 33.2% (FY 2024: 28.3%), driven by a mix of pricing power, volume growth and cost efficiency gains. Net income grew to EUR 30.1 million (incl. a positive EUR3.4 million one-off effect), supported by higher profitability and a significantly improved financial result.

grew to EUR 30.1 million (incl. a positive EUR3.4 million one-off effect), supported by higher profitability and a significantly improved financial result. Free cash flow [3] improved to EUR 14.1 million (+8.5% yoy) despite elevated investments with CapEx rising to EUR 34.5 million (+53.3% yoy) to support global capacity expansion.

[3] improved to EUR 14.1 million (+8.5% yoy) despite elevated investments with CapEx rising to EUR 34.5 million (+53.3% yoy) to support global capacity expansion. Net debt to EBITDA improved to 1.18x on the back of stronger profitability.

improved to 1.18x on the back of stronger profitability. Guidance 2026 anticipates net sales of >EUR 790 million (copper price assumption based on $11,500 per metric ton), net-value sales of >EUR 170 million and an adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs) of EUR55–59 million, reflecting continued solid performance and expected further growth.

In 2025, ASTA delivered a strong financial performance. Net sales increased to EUR 695.8 million, representing strong year-on-year growth of 8.3% and confirming the continued strength of ASTA’s position within the global transformer and generator industry. Even more importantly, net-value sales – which mainly exclude material costs that are passed through to customers – increased over proportionately to EUR 146.5 million, up 16.8% year-on-year, supported by strong partnerships, favorable market pricing and consistently high utilization across all regions.

This strong top-line development translated into a marked expansion of earnings quality. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 36.9% to EUR 48.6 million, with the EBITDA margin on net-value sales improving to 33.2%, compared to 28.3% in the previous year. The improvement was driven by favorable pricing, volume growth, enhanced operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. Net income rose from EUR 4.8 million in 2024 to EUR 30.1 million (+527% yoy), underlining the Company’s operational leverage and strengthened financial fundamentals. The result also includes a positive one-off effect of EUR 3.4 million from the reversal of previous impairments, which contributed to the reported figure and should be considered when comparing year-on-year performance.

Alongside margin expansion, ASTA continued to invest decisively in the future of its global platform to meet fast growing global demand. Capital expenditures increased to EUR 34.5 million from EUR 22.5 million in the previous year, supporting capacity expansions in Europe, Asia and South America. Despite this elevated investment activity, free cash flow remained resilient at EUR 14.1 million (FY 2024: EUR 13.0 million), demonstrating the Company’s ability to balance growth investments with disciplined cash generation and optimized working-capital management. The positive development in operating cash flow led to an improvement in the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 1.21x in 2024 to 1.18x in 2025.

Strategically, the year 2025 was characterized by further progress in strengthening ASTA’s global production footprint and advancing key operational initiatives. The ramp-up of the new production site in Bosnia-Herzegovina proceeded according to plan and will materially enhance European production capacities once operating at full capacity, particularly for ASTA’s core products such as CTC’s and Roebelbars. At the same time, ASTA continued to expand its recycling and ‘Low Carbon Copper’ activities. These initiatives support the Company’s long-term approach to supply-chain resilience and resource efficiency in a structurally tightening copper market.

ASTA also enhanced its long-term commercial visibility by entering into additional long-term agreements with leading global OEMs, including Siemens Energy and GE Vernova. Against the backdrop of high demand for power transformers – driven by grid expansion, renewable integration and the growing number of energy-intensive data centers – these agreements reinforce ASTA’s position as a mission-critical supplier within the global energy infrastructure.

To capitalize on strong and accelerating market growth, ASTA successfully completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 30 January 2026 (regulated market, Prime Standard sub-segment), raising approximately EUR 125 million in primary gross proceeds. As the first European small- and mid-cap IPO of the year, the offering provides the financial foundation to expand global production capacity, enhance integrated copper recycling capabilities, and further strengthen the Company’s financial flexibility.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, said: “2025 was the strongest year in ASTA’s history. The combination of solid top-line growth, significant margin expansion and improved commercial visibility reflects both our operational excellence and our strategic clarity. With our successful IPO, we have entered a new chapter that equips us with the financial strength to accelerate our global capacity expansion, advance the backward integration and deepen our role as an essential enabler of the global energy transition.”

CFO Daniela Klauser added: “Our financial results demonstrate the scalability and resilience of ASTA’s business model. In particular, the strong development of net-value sales and our improved EBITDA margin underline that our focus on integrated production, recycling and operational efficiency is yielding measurable results. The strengthened balance sheet following the IPO provides us with the flexibility to execute our growth strategy with discipline and foresight.”

Looking ahead, ASTA expects continued solid business performance and further growth in 2026. The Company anticipates net sales of >EUR 790 million (with a copper price assumption based on $11,500 per metric ton), net-value sales of >EUR 170 million and an adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs) of EUR55-59million. While ASTA continues to operate at high utilization levels, the incremental value of the recently initiated capacity expansions is expected to begin materializing from 2027 onwards. Accordingly, ASTA’s operational focus in 2026 will be on efficiency measures, productivity improvements and the best possible use of existing capacities, while progressing ongoing projects, in particular the completion of the ramp-up of the new production site in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and initiating further strategic investments globally supported by the IPO proceeds.

A live webcast will be held today at 14:30 CEST, hosted by CEO Karl Schäcke and CFO Daniela Klauser. Participants can register in advance to receive individual access details: [click here]. The presentation will be published shortly before the event in the investor section of ASTA’s website.

[1] Net-value sales is not an IFRS financial measure. Net-value sales are calculated based on net sales minus cost of materials (which are passed through directly to the customer), supplies and services. This measure is relevant for the Company because it shows the net-value portion of net sales generated by the ASTA group.

[2] Adj. EBITDA is not an IFRS financial measure. It is calculated as result for the period before interest income and interest income expenses, other financial income and other financial expenses, income tax benefit (expenses) and depreciation and amortization adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs (FY 2025: EUR 0.8 million). No adjustments were made to EBITDA in FY 2024.

[3] Free cash flow is not an IFRS financial measure. It is calculated as EBITDA minus acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment.



Press contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail: juergen.beilein@astagroup.com

Investor relations contact:

Phone: +43 664 808 055 00

E-Mail: ir@astagroup.com

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to advanced mobility solutions. In the 2025 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around EUR 695.8 million. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.



Sustainability is firmly anchored in the Company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.



For more information, visit astagroup.com.