EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG reinforced its role as a key enabler of Europe’s energy infrastructure at Coiltech Deutschland

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Conference

ASTA Energy Solutions AG reinforced its role as a key enabler of Europe’s energy infrastructure at Coiltech Deutschland



30.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Oed, 30 March 2026



ASTA Energy Solutions AG reinforced its role as a key enabler of Europe’s energy infrastructure at Coiltech Deutschland



The ASTA Group once again presented its latest innovations at Coiltech Deutschland in Augsburg from March 25–26, one of the leading trade fairs for the coil-winding industry. The event focuses on materials and machinery used in the production of transformers, generators, and electric motors.



By showcasing a wide range of product exhibits spanning energy transmission, power generation and e-mobility in its own booth, ASTA reaffirmed its technological leadership in the development of high-precision copper solutions. At the core of the company’s presentation was its key expertise: innovative flat wire technology featuring ultra-precise insulation designed for maximum performance and efficiency.



Technological Excellence at the Micrometer Level

ASTA is one of the leading specialists in producing continuously transposed conductors (CTCs), Roebel bars and flat wires for highly specialised applications. A distinctive strength lies in the company’s ability to apply insulation with micrometer-level precision. This combination of material expertise and manufacturing depth enables solutions that deliver exceptional electrical performance under high loads while optimizing space utilization. Key technological highlights include ultra-thin enamel insulation, highly precise extra-thin wires, and flexible product configurations - available as individual wires or as complex assemblies such as CTCs and Roebel bars. At the exhibition, ASTA presented a selection of proven copper solutions specifically designed to meet the increasing demands of modern applications, particularly in the field of electromobility.



Focus on the European Market: Rising Energy Demand and Regional Value Creation

Europe is currently experiencing a significant increase in electricity demand, driven by the expansion of data centers, the electrification of industrial processes, and the transformation of energy infrastructure. In this environment, ASTA positions itself as a key technology provider with decades of experience in high-performance copper solutions, contributing to Europe’s technological independence.



At the same time, ASTA consistently pursues a “local for local” strategy. With production facilities in Austria and Bosnia – the latter currently in the ramp-up phase – the company is strengthening regional supply chains and maintaining close proximity to its European customers.



A Global Meeting Point for the Industry

Coiltech Deutschland is recognized as a central meeting point for the industry, bringing together leading industrial players to exchange insights and develop robust decision-making frameworks. With a 63% international share among exhibitors and approximately 50% international visitors, the trade fair also offers exceptional global reach. Dr. Thomas Vogl, CTO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, commented:“For ASTA, Coiltech is an important platform for engaging with a highly qualified professional audience, as well as with customers, partners, and suppliers. The international presence and strong industry focus enable targeted technical dialogue, new connections, and valuable impulses for advancing our technologies and business strategies. It also allows us to identify emerging trends early and build new cross-border partnerships.”



Through its combination of technological precision, flexibility, and innovative strength, ASTA once again demonstrated its role as a reliable partner for demanding applications in an increasingly electrified world. The company’s solutions not only contribute significantly to meeting the rapidly growing global demand for electricity but also enhance the efficiency and performance of electrical systems – critical success factors for the energy and mobility transition.



PRESS CONTACT

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

Email:



About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.



Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.



astagroup.com

Corporate NewsOed, 30 March 2026The ASTA Group once again presented its latest innovations at Coiltech Deutschland in Augsburg from March 25–26, one of the leading trade fairs for the coil-winding industry. The event focuses on materials and machinery used in the production of transformers, generators, and electric motors.By showcasing a wide range of product exhibits spanning energy transmission, power generation and e-mobility in its own booth, ASTA reaffirmed its technological leadership in the development of high-precision copper solutions. At the core of the company’s presentation was its key expertise: innovative flat wire technology featuring ultra-precise insulation designed for maximum performance and efficiency.ASTA is one of the leading specialists in producing continuously transposed conductors (CTCs), Roebel bars and flat wires for highly specialised applications. A distinctive strength lies in the company’s ability to apply insulation with micrometer-level precision. This combination of material expertise and manufacturing depth enables solutions that deliver exceptional electrical performance under high loads while optimizing space utilization. Key technological highlights include ultra-thin enamel insulation, highly precise extra-thin wires, and flexible product configurations - available as individual wires or as complex assemblies such as CTCs and Roebel bars. At the exhibition, ASTA presented a selection of proven copper solutions specifically designed to meet the increasing demands of modern applications, particularly in the field of electromobility.Europe is currently experiencing a significant increase in electricity demand, driven by the expansion of data centers, the electrification of industrial processes, and the transformation of energy infrastructure. In this environment, ASTA positions itself as a key technology provider with decades of experience in high-performance copper solutions, contributing to Europe’s technological independence.At the same time, ASTA consistently pursues a “local for local” strategy. With production facilities in Austria and Bosnia – the latter currently in the ramp-up phase – the company is strengthening regional supply chains and maintaining close proximity to its European customers.Coiltech Deutschland is recognized as a central meeting point for the industry, bringing together leading industrial players to exchange insights and develop robust decision-making frameworks. With a 63% international share among exhibitors and approximately 50% international visitors, the trade fair also offers exceptional global reach. Dr. Thomas Vogl, CTO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, commented:Through its combination of technological precision, flexibility, and innovative strength, ASTA once again demonstrated its role as a reliable partner for demanding applications in an increasingly electrified world. The company’s solutions not only contribute significantly to meeting the rapidly growing global demand for electricity but also enhance the efficiency and performance of electrical systems – critical success factors for the energy and mobility transition.Mag. Jürgen BeileinPhone: +43 664 831 2 841Email: Juergen.Beilein@astagroup.com ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News