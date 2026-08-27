ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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27.08.2026 07:30:13
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG reports strong increase in earnings in the first half of the year
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EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast
PRESS RELEASE
ASTA Energy Solutions AG reports strong increase in earnings in the first half of the year
New long-term contracts secure future capacity utilisation
Furthermore, in the first half of 2026, ASTA enhanced its multi-year planning certainty by concluding further long-term supply contracts with leading global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), including Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Andritz. Demand for power transformers is driven in particular by the global expansion of power grids and the increasing integration of renewable energies. The contracts secure reliable order volumes for ASTA, thereby creating a robust foundation for the ongoing capacity expansions at its sites in Austria, Brazil, China and India, which are all progressing according to plan. Revenue and capacity utilisation can therefore be estimated with significantly greater reliability for the coming financial years.
Financial strength as a foundation
ASTA’s balance sheet has been fundamentally strengthened in the first half of 2026: the equity ratio stood at 45.9% as of 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 24.9%), cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 131.6 million (31 December 2025: EUR 47.3 million), whilst loans from related and affiliated companies were reduced by EUR 24.8 million. Net debt of EUR 56.6 million at the end of 2025 turned into net liquidity of EUR 47.4 million within six months – an improvement of around EUR 104 million. ASTA therefore has the financial foundation to fund further growth from its own resources. Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 3.1 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR -3.0 million); excluding the build-up in trade working capital of EUR 25.7 million, which was driven by copper prices and volumes, the operating cash inflow stood at EUR 28.8 million. The build-up in working capital was concentrated in the first quarter; by the second quarter, operating cash flow was already significantly positive. Free cash flow rose to EUR 22.8 million after capital expenditure of EUR 14.2 million (H1 2025: EUR 10.6 million), whilst cash conversion reached 61.6%. “Improved margins and strong cash conversion in the first half of the year demonstrate that we are sustainably transforming growth into profit. With our balance sheet significantly strengthened since the IPO, we have the flexibility to implement our growth strategy in a disciplined manner and to further optimise our financing structure,” says Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.
Positive outlook for 2026: Raised EBITDA Guidance confirmed
For the current financial year, ASTA Energy Solutions AG expects business performance to remain positive, despite persistently volatile geopolitical conditions. Key growth drivers include high demand for copper products for the expansion of energy infrastructure and the energy transition. With its strategic positioning, strong long-term customer relationships and presence in structurally growing markets, ASTA considers itself well-positioned to benefit from this development in the long term. Against the backdrop of high demand across all sales regions, an increased proportion of high-margin orders and improved production capacity utilisation, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2026 financial year, which was revised upwards on 18 August 2026. Accordingly, ASTA expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 64 million (previously: EUR 55 million to EUR 59 million). The guidance for net sales and net value sales remains unchanged.
KEY FIGURES FOR h1 2026: (in EUR Million)
² Adjusted EBITDA is not an IFRS measure. It is calculated as profit for the financial year before interest income and interest expense, other financial income and other financial expense, income tax credit (or expense), and depreciation, amortisation and write-ups, adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs.
Press contact: Investor Relations contact:
Mag. Jürgen Beilein Christoph Rainer
Phone: +43 664 831 2 841 Phone: +43 664 808 055 00
Email: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com Email: christoph.rainer@astagroup.com
About ASTA Energy Solutions AG
ASTA Energy Solutions AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision copper solutions for power generation, power transmission and e-mobility. With a history spanning over 210 years and employing around 1,600 employees across six sites on three continents, ASTA combines unique technological expertise with a global production network. Its long-standing customers include leading companies driving the global energy transition, such as Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Hitachi and Andritz. Following its successful initial public offering in January 2026, ASTA was admitted to the SDAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a very short time and has since met the strict transparency and reporting requirements of the Prime Standard.
Further details and the Half-Year Financial Report 2026 can be found at astagroup.com.
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|EQS News ID:
|2389092
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389092 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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